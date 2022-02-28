After teaming with DC Entertainment on Sweet Tooth, Netflix next adapts DC Vertigo’s Bodies as an eight-part crime thriller. From writer Si Spencer (Vertigo’s Books of Magick: Life During Wartime, Slash & Burn), the 2015 eight-part miniseries is a London-set murder-mystery spanning four murders, four detectives, and four eras. According to Deadline, the first to report on Netflix’s Bodies adaptation, the creative team includes producers Will Gould (Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street) and TV series writer-creator Paul Tomalin (Torchwood, No Offence).

Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat, Extinction) and Haolu Wang (Doctor Who) will direct the series scripted by Tomalin and Danusia Samal (Gangs of London, Birth Right). Susie Liggat (Sherlock, Giri/Haji) produces with Kreutzpaintner, Gould, and Tiplady for Moonage Pictures (Amazon’s The Pursuit of Love).

Taking place in 1890, 1940, 2014, and 2050, Bodies takes place over 160 years as it follows overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, and amnesiac post-apocalyptic survivor Maplewood.

London, 1890: As Jack the Ripper stalks the alleyways, Inspector Edmond Hillinghead – the city’s most diligent detective – applies his skills to an even harder case. The victim is an unidentified male. The killer may have powerful allies. And Edmond’s darkest secret may be exposed if he gets too close to the truth…

London, 1940: As the Blitz rains bombs down on the city, Inspector Charles Whiteman reigns over its streets. He escaped the Nazis in Poland only to run the very rackets he’s supposed to shut down. But when he discovers a mysterious murder victim, his double life may be destroyed…

London, 2014: As racist rioters wreak havoc in the name of their prejudiced patriotism, Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan leads the fight agains them. As a Muslim cop, she’s English to the core. But the corpse she’s uncovered may reveal something rotten deep below the surface…

London, 2050: As the mind-scrambling pulsewave plagues the last survivors of a terrifying techno-apocalypse, the amnesia young woman known only as Maplewood can barely understand the body she’s discovered. But this ritual killing is identical to those from decades past – and the link between them all is stronger, and stranger, than anyone could dream…