Bones Creator Reveals Revival Talks Among Cast, Crew

To this day, Bones remains the longest-running scripted drama series in the history of FOX television. The procedural ran for 12 seasons and more than 240 episodes, but fans are still hoping to see more of Bones at some point in the future. The David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel-starring series is always at the forefront of revival wishes and speculation. According to the show's creator, an official return isn't out of the question.

Bones creator Hart Hanson recently caught up with Variety at a series reunion at a WGA picket line, where he was joined by members of the cast and crew. Hanson explained that, while there isn't any sort of formal Bones revival in the works, those that worked on the show remain in constant contact with one another. They've discussed getting the band back together, and it seems like something could actually materialize.

"We are in contact with each other," Hanson said. "Everybody on Bones is in contact with each other. At separate times, it's like, 'What are you doing? What's the availability?'"

"It's complicated now because Fox broadcast Bones but Disney now bought 20th, so they own [the show]. It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on," he continued. "But we do keep talking. And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, 'Maybe we should do it again.' Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us."

Hanson went on to say that the biggest thing a Bones revival would need in order to work is a commitment from both Boreanaz and Deschanel. If the two stars of the series don't want to come back, then there would be no series.

"It was a happy place to work," Hanson added. "I could see it. I could see it. Of course, it all depends on David and Emily. Without both of them, no."

"We have heard that they would not not be game, which is a step," the creator continued. "The actors are going to say the truth, which is it depends on what it is, the scripts, what it looks like, if it feels right. They're not going to do something just because it's us."

Lucifer's Bones "Reboot"

Lucifer, the FOX-turned-Netflix series, poked some fun at Bones during its final season. The series referenced an angel that had travelled from the future and claimed that "our version of Bones kicks yours' ass." The version that the angel talked about was called More Bones, and it featured Booth and Brennan's daughter as a cyborg, who solved crimes with the help of an android.

Unfortunately, that joke on Lucifer is the closest we've come to an actual reboot or revival of Bones since the series ended in 2017.

