Firefly Star Comments on Revival Chances, Fate of Their Character

When it comes to beloved TV series, Firefly still comes up today when discussing shows that were unjustly canceled. The show began in 2002 and only ran for 14 episodes before the final one aired, out of order, on August 4th, 2003. Creator Joss Whedon was able to finish the story two years later with the film Serenity, but some members of the show's cast are still getting asked about a potential second season twenty years later. Recently, Jewel Staite (Kaylee Frye) spoke with TV Line and revealed there's a better chance of seeing another season of a different short-lived show she was in.

"I get asked all the time about Season 2 of Firefly, which makes me laugh because it's been like 20 years, but when I get asked that, I'm like, 'There's a better chance of L.A. Complex than there is of Firefly,'" Staite explained. "There's been rumblings and talk about that with [L.A. Complex creator] Martin [Gero] a little bit over the last few years in the hopes that maybe we could get to do that again someday," Staite continued.

When asked about what she would hope for Kaylee's future, Statie shared, "Oh, I just wanted her to be a mom," making it clear that Simon (Sean Maher) would be the kid's father "I think Kaylee would have made a wonderful mother, and I love the idea of a baby being on the ship and raising the stakes so much. I feel like it would just show different sides to every character's personality to have a baby around. I would love to have seen Captain Mal holding an infant and not sure what to do with it.... I feel like there's way more than one kid there. Kaylee would just want to have as many as possible."

New Firefly Series Announced:

Firefly may not be coming back to television, but it's still thriving in the world of comics. In fact, it was announced last month that a new Firefly series is on the way. Boom! Studios will soon be debuting Firefly: The Fall Guys, which will mark the first Firefly series to star the original Firefly cast since All-New Firefly concluded, which featured the death of one longstanding crew member.

Sam Humphries (Legendary Star-Lord) will pen the series, teaming with artist Jordi Pérez, who previously worked on All-New Firefly. The comic will also feature work by colorist Francesco Segala (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). Firefly: The Fall Guys is a six-issue miniseries "full of assassins, jobs gone wrong, and organized crime," seemingly taking Firefly back towards its Western influences after the previous Boom! Studios series emphasized its sci-fi aspects. You can read Boom! Studios' official synopsis for Firefly: The Fall Guys below...

"The crew is broke and out of luck. They'll have to deal with some of their shadier associates if Serenity is going to keep flying. What seems like an easy job in town for half the crew quickly turns sideways when feds, untrusting locals, and a high-profile politician get thrown into the mix…"

Firefly: The Fall Guys #1 goes on sale on September 6th.