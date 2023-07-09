Creature Commandos: James Gunn Confirms Series Timeline

Creature Commandos will be the first project within the new DC Universe to see release and for those worried about time-traveling multiversal storytelling, it appears you need not worry. According to Creature Commandos writer and DC Studios co-head James Gunn, the animated series will take place in the current day, effectively serving as both the beginning of the franchise as a whole and its present-day timeline.

Gunn made the revelation to a fan on Threads, revealing the series is "modern day" without expanding on further details or the like.

(Photo: James Gunn / Threads)

What will Creature Commandos be about?

Little is known about the plot of the story, other than it's effectively DC's version of a Universal Monsters team-up. According to DC Studios boss Peter Safran, the show had to be animated because the story would have been too expensive to do in live-action. "And in terms of animation, sometimes it's a fun way to introduce characters or introduce stories that would frankly be too expensive to be done in live-action," Safran told members of the press gathered at a DC Studios event in January.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the same event. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

The cast for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as both GI Robot and Weasel.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

