Bones Star Emily Deschanel Reacts to Lucifer's Hilarious Reboot Easter Egg

Bones star Emily Deschanel was finally just informed about a Lucifer joke that reimagined her long-running Fox procedural as a reboot featuring a cyborg and an android -- and she's down for it. The star was promoting her new Netflix series, Devil in Ohio, when TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich explained the joke to her. She thought it was a pretty fun, wild idea, and it 's certainly a cool moment to see live (which you can do here). He also explains the concept for her a bit, which is helpful if you're one of the small handful of people who have Netflix but have still not yet watched Lucifer (but, seriously, watch Lucifer).

In the show's final season, a time-traveling angel comes back from the future and reveals to Lucifer that "our version of Bones kicks yours's ass." In the sequel, More Bones, apparently Booth and Brennan's daughter is now fully-grown and a cyborg, who solves crimes with the help of an android.

"That's amazing!" Deschanel said, joking that the young actor who played their daughter is probably getting close enough in age to start making that show soon.

Don't be too disappointed if any potential robot-led reboot will have to happen without the original cast, though. Deschanel says that while she's still open to a return down the line, co-star David Boreanaz still says it's a non-starter.

Meanwhile, our hat is off to TVLine not just for getting a response to this delightful little Lucifer moment, but for tying Deschanel's Devil movie in with Lucifer Morningstar himself in a creative way. How often do you get a segue like that? It's perfect.

Deschanel's Devil in Ohio will arrive on Netflix in September. Here's the official synopsis for the series:

"When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl's arrival threatens to tear her own family apart."

Both the final season of Lucifer, and Lucifer: The Complete Series are coming to DVD on September 13th, with Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season also getting a Blu-ray release from Warner Archive.