Bosch Spinoff Lands Series Order at Prime Video

Bosch may have come to an end, but the franchise is still expanding. Amazon's Prime Video has given a 10-episode series order to the Untitled Renee Ballard series, a Bosch spinoff centered around Detective Renee Ballard, who has appeared on the two existing Bosch series to date. According to Deadline, the series is one of the two projects inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly that was been in the works since February. The second project, the Untitled J. Edgar project, is still in development.

Per the previously released logline, the Untitled Renee Ballard project is described as follows: Detective Renee Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way -- solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

Connelly is set to serve as executive producer under his Hieronymus Pictures banner alongside Fabel Entertainment. Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood will serve as showrunners. The series is expected to debut exclusively on Prime Video.

"From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters. She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive," Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios said. "We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard's personal approach to pursuing justice."

"It is so exciting to bring Renée Ballard to the screen and to do it with Prime Video, my streaming partners for going on 10 years. This show will have the same authenticity and propulsive momentum of Bosch: Legacy. Fans of the books will love it," Connelly added.

The original Bosch series debuted on Amazon Prime Video and ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. It was inspired by Connelly's novels in which Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) follows the investigative creed, "Everybody counts or nobody counts," even if it means putting his own career in jeopardy. Bosch: Legacy, which sees Welliver reprising his iconic role, has already been renewed for a second and third season for Amazon's Freevee platform.

There Has Been No Update on The Other Bosch Spinoff

As for the Untitled J. Edgar series, there has not yet been any updates. The previously released logline is as follows: A police drama following Harry Bosch's former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamourous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.

Connelly and Larry Andries are set to serve as executive producers. The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.