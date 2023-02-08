Amazon Developing Bosch Spin-Off Shows Following Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Prime Video's flagship drama series, Bosch, may have come to an end and the franchise may have pivoted to deliver Bosch: Legacy on Amazon Freevee, but Deadline confirms that Amazon Studios is getting back into Bosch business with two spin-off series focusing on supporting characters from that universe. The first spinoff will focus on Bosch's former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, while the second spinoff will explore the adventures of Detective Renee Ballard, who has yet to appear in the live-action series, though will be under the tutelage of Bosch. It's currently unknown if these two spin-off series will debut on Prime Video or on Amazon Freevee.

Details on the two spin-off series are as follows:

Untitled J. Edgar Show

Logline: A police drama following Harry Bosch's former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamourous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.

EPs: Michael Connelly, Larry Andries

The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

Untitled Renee Ballard Show

Logline: Detective Renee Ballard is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division. Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way -- solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.

EPs: Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood

The producing team on behalf of Fabel Entertainment will include executive producers Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate, and co-executive producer Jasmine Russ.

The original Bosch series was inspired by Michael Connelly's novels in which Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) follows the investigative creed, "Everybody counts or nobody counts," even if it means putting his own career in jeopardy. Bosch: Legacy, which sees Welliver reprising his iconic role, has already been renewed for a second season for Amazon's Freevee platform.

Stay tuned for details on the two Bosch spin-off series and other corners of the franchise's future.

Are you looking forward to getting more Bosch adventures in the future? Let us know in the comments!