Celtics Player's "Time Lord" Nickname Is Confusing Doctor Who Fans
Over its decades-long run, Doctor Who has gone through a litany of different evolutions, with an ensemble of actors bringing their own take to the Doctor, various companions, or other supporting characters. That being said, some things are constant in the Doctor Who franchise, like the title of Time Lord, which is used to describe Galifreyans who have the ability to travel throughout time. The moniker has been used to describe multiple iterations of The Doctor -- which made a recent Twitter trend an amusing coincidence. On Tuesday, the phrase "Time Lord" was trending on social media, after Boston Celtics player Robert Williams performed well in their game against the Toronto Raptors.
Time Lord is taking over in Orlando ⏰👑👀 pic.twitter.com/lDxBC8RLyc— Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 1, 2020
Williams has been affectionately referred to as "Time Lord" by Celtics fans, and the nickname has only grown more popular in the time since. This made the fact that "Time Lord" was trending a bit of a snafu, as many Doctor Who fans were unaware of the actual context behind it, resulting in some endearing responses. Keep reading to check out just a few of them, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Time Lord is trending, but it's about basketball?? pic.twitter.com/GQZ0BhtrbZ— Calamitous Intent (@CalamitousInt) September 1, 2020
Me: Ooh, time lord is trending, what’s that about?— Mrs H (@MrsHooperSays) September 1, 2020
Me:...
Me:...
Me: Oh pic.twitter.com/fHJMVyK1nc
Me when I see that Time Lord is trending pic.twitter.com/ruSa7Dq9dF— One Jazzy Boi (@OneJazzyBoi1) September 1, 2020
When you see Time Lord trending but it’s about basketball #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/2YCyX7rwF6— Transporter Chief Jessie (@CoffeeQuadrant) September 1, 2020
When Time lord starts Trending. pic.twitter.com/SxoGKOUdbL— Mercenary Orc (@MercenaryOrc) September 1, 2020
Wait wait wait...
There is a Celtic player people call "Time Lord"?
I'm sorry, but I don't think he could handle Gallifreyan sports. And I don't think he can flex the finery of a Time Lord either... pic.twitter.com/mEzPinu3IK— The Life Vested Ace (@LifeVestedGamer) September 1, 2020
The next time I see Time Lord trending, it better be about the Gallifreyan kind! pic.twitter.com/sjL40DeFkl— Andrés Diaz 🇵🇷 (@fvgsocial) September 1, 2020
"Time Lord" is trending, and I choose to believe that means the Doctor has finally shown up to put a stop to this shit— Michael is always socially distant (@thepmann) September 1, 2020
When I saw Time Lord trending, I thought people were talking about Sprig. 😂
"I'm the Time Lord now." pic.twitter.com/ODhCqabc0L— 𝘈𝘙𝘚𝘏𝘐𝘈 (@realARSHIA) September 1, 2020
There is a basketball player nicknamed Time Lord?!
Suddenly, I'm interested in basketball. Time to become a Celtics fan.— Dustin Price (@DustinPriceFilm) September 1, 2020
