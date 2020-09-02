Celtics Player's "Time Lord" Nickname Is Confusing Doctor Who Fans

Over its decades-long run, Doctor Who has gone through a litany of different evolutions, with an ensemble of actors bringing their own take to the Doctor, various companions, or other supporting characters. That being said, some things are constant in the Doctor Who franchise, like the title of Time Lord, which is used to describe Galifreyans who have the ability to travel throughout time. The moniker has been used to describe multiple iterations of The Doctor -- which made a recent Twitter trend an amusing coincidence. On Tuesday, the phrase "Time Lord" was trending on social media, after Boston Celtics player Robert Williams performed well in their game against the Toronto Raptors.

Time Lord is taking over in Orlando ⏰👑👀 pic.twitter.com/lDxBC8RLyc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 1, 2020

Williams has been affectionately referred to as "Time Lord" by Celtics fans, and the nickname has only grown more popular in the time since. This made the fact that "Time Lord" was trending a bit of a snafu, as many Doctor Who fans were unaware of the actual context behind it, resulting in some endearing responses. Keep reading to check out just a few of them, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!