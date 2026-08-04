X-Men ’97 Season 3 Will Include Deep Cut Cameos According to Producer, “Nothing Is Impossible”

X-Men ’97 was like lightning in a bottle when it premiered, not only did it successfully revive a beloved series when it premiered in 2024 but it reignited interest in Marvel after some movies and shows had left fans wanting. There was a slight hiccup behind the scenes, though, resulting in the second season of the show taking two years to get released. Now, though, the team making X-Men ’97 is chugging along at a great pace, with annual releases planned for new seasons moving forward. As of this writing, work on Season 3 is nearly finished and Season 4 is already happening.

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Speaking with ComicBook in a new interview, X-Men ’97 supervising producer Jake Castorena had some teases and confirmations for Season 3 of the show. For starters, Castorena confirmed that the Season 3 finale has already been shipped to their partners to be animated, while writing on Season 4 just cracked Episode 5. “We have animation coming back for Season 3 all the way up until Episode 4,” Castorena said. “We got the best team in the game. So, rest assured, we’re baking that cake, man. We’re baking that cake.”

X-Men ’97 boss Jake CastorenaOne of the many things that Marvel fans love about X-Men ’97 is how obscure it gets in the characters it brings to the screen. Even though the likes of Cable, Bishop, and Polaris have become focal points, it still has time for characters like Doop to appear in the background. Fans hoping to see their favorite obscure character should know that the potential is there for them to show up eventually.

“I will say is nothing is impossible and we are fans ourselves,” Castorena teased about more cameos in X-Men ’97 Season 3 and beyond. “Please understand that we want to see cameos in certain characters too. I don’t think fans will be disappointed at all in Season 3.”

Characters making surprise appearances isn’t the only advantage that X-Men ’97 has being made in the current era, Castorena confirmed that there are story elements the new series is allowed to explore that the original series was forbidden from doing so. Castorena revealed that the storyline from Season 1 of Scott and Jean/Madelyne Pryor having their baby (who would grow up to be Cable) was a story the original series wasn’t allowed to tell.

“When you talk to Eric, Larry and Julia (original executive producers on X-Men: The Animated Series) about all this stuff, they weren’t allowed to do that at the network back then,” Castorena said. “Out of all the things and all of the stories and all of the, not watering down that they did with prejudice in the show, that’s the one thing they weren’t able to do. So for us to be able to like open up with that in Season 1 was pretty rad.”

X-Men ’97 debuts new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday, with two episodes left in Season 2.