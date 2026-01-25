Both Seasons of a Fantasy TV Masterpiece Are Leaving HBO Max at the Worst Time Possible

There’s never a good time for a TV show or movie to disappear from streaming, but removing a fan-favorite title just as it’s on the brink of revival hits especially hard. HBO Max subscribers have been treated to plenty of great additions this January, but as the streamer adds a few more titles to round out the month, it’s giving subscribers just a few more days to watch both seasons of a 2000s fantasy TV masterpiece that Hollywood may be getting ready to revisit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All 16 episodes of Bryan Fuller’s short-lived ABC comedy drama Pushing Daisies are scheduled to exit HBO Max on January 28th, just as Fuller stokes hope for a Season 3. Essentially serving as a quirky fairytale procedural, the show stars Lee Pace as Ned, a pie-maker who possesses the rare and unique ability to restore life to the dead – all with a simple touch. The two-season series follows Ned as he uses his gift to solve murders by reviving the victims.

Pushing Daisies Is an Unforgettable Storybook Show

Play video

Just how good is Pushing Daisies? The series earned 17 Emmy nominations and won seven and earned near-perfect averaged 96% and 95% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, even scoring a perfect 100% in Season 2, and we can’t say the series wasn’t deserving of all of that.

The series is one of those shows that keeps you coming back for more, making its short two-season run disappointing. One of the most creatively ambitious TV shows in recent memory, Pushing Daisies masterfully blended a whimsical fairytale tone and murder mystery for something that was unlike anything else on TV at the time and still hasn’t been seen since. The show’s vibrant, storybook-like visuals made it a treat for the eyes and the crime-solving and star-crossed romance concept was easy to get invested in, but beneath all of that was an exploration of deep themes, transforming Pushing Daisies into a delightful escape with substance.

Ever since the show wrapped in 2009, fans have been begging to see Pushing Daisies back on their screens, something that has only gained increased intensity amid the current era of TV reboots and revivals. In 2015, fans even pushed the series to No. 1 in Esquire‘s “TV Reboot Tournament,” which asked fans to vote for the show they would most like to see return. Fans are thankfully about to get their wish. Just like Ned can bring things back to life with his touch, Hollywood is potentially reviving Pushing Daisies for another season. Fuller told The Mary Sue in December, “We have a season three pitch, and the entire cast wants to come back, and we’re hoping we get to return to them.” A third season ultimately hinges on finding “somebody who wants to make it.”

Where to Stream Pushing Daisies After It Leaves HBO Max?

If only Ned could work his powers to keep Pushing Daisies alive on streaming! Both seasons of the show currently only stream on HBO Max, and Pushing Daisies hasn’t yet appeared on the streaming lists of February 2026, meaning the show may disappear from streaming on January 28th. It’s possible it could reappear at a later time, but the only surefire way to watch the show will be renting or buying it online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!