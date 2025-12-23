Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2026

January is almost here, and with the start of the new year comes a whole list of new movies and TV shows on streaming services. On Monday, HBO Max released its full lineup for the month of January, giving subscribers a look at everything joining the service over the next few weeks. While there’s a lot to look forward to, there are two original titles in particular that will get most of the attention from fans.
HBO Max original medical series The Pitt is coming back for its second season next month, with the premiere set for January 8th (with other episodes releasing weekly after that). 10 days later, on January 18th, HBO will debut the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff/prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max January titles below.
January 1st
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It’s Love I’m After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune’s Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point
January 2nd
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)
January 5th
Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)
Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)
January 6th
Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)
The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)
January 7th
1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)
Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)
Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)
Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
January 8th
65
Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)
My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)
Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)
Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)
Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)
The Pitt, Season 2 Premiere (HBO Max Original)
THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.
January 9th
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)
January 11th
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)
Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)
Totally Spies, Season 7B
Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)
Industry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO Original)
At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.
January 12th
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
January 13th
People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)
Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)
The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)
January 14th
Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)
Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)
Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)
January 15th
Hot Rod Garage, Season 12
January 16th
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)
January 18th
A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)
A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.
January 20th
Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)
January 22nd
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)
Part one debuts Thursday, January 22 on HBO followed by part two at the same time on Friday, January 23. Both parts will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 22 on HBO Max.
January 23rd
My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)
The Smashing Machine (A24)
January 25th
Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)
January 27th
33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)
33 PHOTOS FROM THE GHETTO tells the story of the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto during the April 1943 uprising and its brutal repression that were not taken by German forces. The images, taken secretly by 23-year-old Polish firefighter Zbigniew Leszek Grzywaczewski, who witnessed the devastating response to the uprising as a member of the Warsaw Fire Service, present a rare civilian account of one of World War II’s darkest moments.
January 29th
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)
January 30th
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
January 31st
I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)
