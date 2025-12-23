Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2026

January is almost here, and with the start of the new year comes a whole list of new movies and TV shows on streaming services. On Monday, HBO Max released its full lineup for the month of January, giving subscribers a look at everything joining the service over the next few weeks. While there’s a lot to look forward to, there are two original titles in particular that will get most of the attention from fans.

HBO Max original medical series The Pitt is coming back for its second season next month, with the premiere set for January 8th (with other episodes releasing weekly after that). 10 days later, on January 18th, HBO will debut the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff/prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max January titles below.

January 1st

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

January 2nd

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 249 (HGTV)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

The Cult of the Real Housewife, Season 1 (TLC)

January 5th

Home Town, Season 10 (HGTV)

Worst Cooks in America: Reality Check (Food Network)

January 6th

Baking Championship: Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Haunted Hospitals, Season 4 (Travel)

The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story (ID)

January 7th

1000-lb Sisters, Season 8 (TLC)

Moonshiners, Season 15 (Discovery)

Nevada Wild, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 3 (Food Network)

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

January 8th

65

Expedition X, Season 11 (Discovery)

My Strange Addiction, Season 7 (TLC)

Neighborhood Watch, Season 1 (HGTV)

Real PD: Kansas City: Death Before Dishonor (ID)

Ugliest House in America, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Pitt, Season 2 Premiere (HBO Max Original)

THE PITT is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

January 9th

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 206 (HGTV)

January 11th

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 10 (OWN)

Maxxed Out, Season1 (OWN)

Totally Spies, Season 7B

Unexplained: Caught on Camera, Season 4 (Travel)

Industry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO Original)

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

January 12th

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

January 13th

People Magazine Investigates, Season 9 (ID)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Season 6 (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings: The Great Eight, Season 2 (Discovery)

The Curious Case of…, Season 2 (ID)

January 14th

Evil Lives Here, Season 19 (ID)

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger, Season 1 (ID)

Suddenly Amish, Season 1 (TLC)

January 15th

Hot Rod Garage, Season 12

January 16th

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 250 (HGTV)

January 18th

A Knight in the Making, Season 1 (HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1 Premiere (HBO Original)

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

January 20th

Street Outlaws: Locals Only, Season 2 (Discovery)

January 22nd

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Original)

Part one debuts Thursday, January 22 on HBO followed by part two at the same time on Friday, January 23. Both parts will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 22 on HBO Max.

January 23rd

My Haunted Hometown, Season 1 (Travel)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 24 (HBO Original)

The Smashing Machine (A24)

January 25th

Have I Got News For You, Season 4 (CNN Originals)

January 27th

33 Photos from the Ghetto (HBO Original)

33 PHOTOS FROM THE GHETTO tells the story of the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto during the April 1943 uprising and its brutal repression that were not taken by German forces. The images, taken secretly by 23-year-old Polish firefighter Zbigniew Leszek Grzywaczewski, who witnessed the devastating response to the uprising as a member of the Warsaw Fire Service, present a rare civilian account of one of World War II’s darkest moments.

January 29th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 40 (Food Network)

January 30th

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

January 31st

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (CNN Films)

