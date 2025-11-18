Bryan Fuller Confirms Pushing Daisies Season 3 Plans (But There’s a Catch)

Fan-favorite creator Bryan Fuller has one of the most eccentric television resumes, and it’s full of shows that continue to endear to this day and gain new fans even though episodes haven’t been released in over a decade. Though he cut his teeth on television by working on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Voyager, his originals would quickly make a name for him, beginning with Showtime’s Dead Like Me in 2003. Cancelled after two seasons, the series was revived thanks to fan adoration with a feature film that wrapped things up. This trend of “beloved show cancelled too soon” wouldn’t end there for Fuller; in fact, it defines his TV career.

Though the most recent example to fit this bill is the beloved Hannibal TV series, which continues to flirt with revival, another major Fuller-created show that continues to inspire an online fandom is Pushing Daisies. Running for just two seasons on ABC from 2007 to 2009, the fantasy series about a pie maker who can bring the dead back to life with just his touch quickly gained a devoted fan base, one that remains active and eager. Fans of the series haven’t given up hope for the show’s return, and now Fuller has fanned their hopeful flames even more with talks of a revival.

Bryan Fuller’s Pushing Daisies Still Has Season 3 Hopes

Speaking with ComicBook for his new movie Dust Bunny, we asked Fuller if he would ever consider returning to the series and revisiting these beloved characters, prompting him to reply: “Absolutely.”

He continued, “We have a season three pitch, and the entire cast wants to come back, and we’re hoping we get to return to them. We just have to find somebody who wants to make it.”

The bad news, of course, as Fuller says, is that someone will need to pony up to bring Pushing Daisies back. Though the talent and special effects cost for a revival may raise eyebrows for the bean counters at the streaming services and television networks in 2025, it has a distinct advantage in that its built-in audience remains very loyal and eager to see it back. Even as the viewership for Pushing Daisies went down in its second season, the faithful remained, not to mention the critical reception for the show was near universal in its praise. Season 1 of Pushing Daisies boasts a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 holds a perfect 100% score, not to mention the series was nominated for seventeen Primetime Emmy awards (winning seven).

Given Pushing Daisies remains a beloved fixture for fans, and revivals of shows with a built-in fanbase have never been more popular, the potential for more is clearly not zero. As noted by Fuller, the cast remains interested in returning, and though they all continue to work (star Lee Pace can be seen in theaters now in The Running Man), none are currently attached to any large-scale franchises or shows that might preclude them from coming back. Stranger things have happened in the modern streaming world after all; plus, sometimes it takes just one touch to bring something back.