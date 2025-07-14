10 Fantasy Series Cancelled Too Soon

We’d love to be able to say that every show out there got its chance to shine, but the sad truth is that many get cancelled ahead of their time. It seems like genre-specific shows, like those within fantasy and sci-fi, are more prone to getting their series cut off earlier than expected. Fantasy shows can cover a vast array of concepts, themes, and subjects, telling enchanting adventures that can transport viewers to another land. It’s always a shame to see one with potential get cut down. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite fantasy series that got cancelled far too soon.

It’s good to remember that for every long-standing show allowed to thrive, such as Supernatural and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there are dozens more that weren’t given the chance. Sometimes it’s a numbers game, with these shows becoming more popular after it was too late to save them. Other times, it’s a budget problem, or something else is going on behind the scenes. Whatever the reason, most fans can agree that they were robbed of some fantastical storytelling.

In more recent years, streaming services, which had become famous for saving cancelled shows, have now become infamous for cancelling many of these creations. They probably don’t see the irony of that situation.

1) Galavant

Image courtesy of Rhode Island Ave. Productions

Who doesn’t love a historical fantasy complete with a musical comedy setting? Galavant came out swinging in 2015, unafraid to take some big risks in the process. The show played around with both fantasy and comedy elements, while having its cast burst out into songs at the most absurd moments possible. It was delightful.

Galavant is one of those shows that embraced the camp and had fun simply existing. The tale had everything: romance, comedy, action, knights, magic, and a bit of chaos. Galavant managed to get two full seasons but was ultimately not renewed for a third, despite the second season teasing what could come next.

Galavant is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

2) Warrior Nun

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Warrior Nun is an action-packed fantasy and supernatural series that took the streaming platform by storm. So you can imagine fans’ surprise when Netflix announced the show’s cancellation. Warrior Nun is based on Ben Dunn’s graphic novel series of the same name, and its success should have been another example of adaptations done right. The show follows Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a 19-year-old nun who finds herself in the middle of a powerful battle.

Warrior Nun got two solid seasons before Netflix announced that there wouldn’t be more. Fans immediately took to social media to try and convince Netflix to change its mind (hey, it’s worked before!), but so far their pleas have not had any positive results.

Warrior Nun is available to stream on Netflix.

3) Lovecraft Country

Image courtesy of HBO Max.

Lovecraft Country is a genre-defying series, combining black horror, historical fantasy, science fiction, and supernatural elements into one cohesive show. The show is based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, though it carried the plot further than the novel. The story follows Atticus Freeman, who, with the help of his friends, has gone on a mission to find his father. What he finds is out of this world, and we mean that more literally than not.

Lovecraft Country was well-received by its audience and got decent critical reviews. However, while in production for its second season, HBO Max announced its cancellation. Thus, fans will only have one season to work with.

Lovecraft Country is available to stream on HBO Max.

4) Shadow and Bone

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Book fans were ecstatic to learn that Netflix would be adapting Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone series. They grew a bit confused and concerned when the news broke that the adaptation would also include content and characters from Bardugo’s Six of Crows series, effectively merging two tales into one. Could it work? Sure. But wouldn’t it be better to create two fantastic series using the content already there?

The first season of Shadow and Bone was a hit, and fans loved it, despite all the changes it made along the way. Season 2 was more of a mixed bag, with the audience feeling more like they were rushed through multiple plots. That spelled the downfall for this series, which really should have always been allowed to exist in two unique parts. That would have solved the pacing complaints, plus pretty much every other concern fans have mentioned.

Shadow and Bone is available to stream on Netflix.

5) Kaos

Jeff Goldblum in Kaos.

Jeff Goldblum fans are probably shocked that any project involving the actor could get canceled, yet here we are. The show is a mythological dark comedy created for Netflix, yet a lot of people probably didn’t even know it was airing, so one could argue that this show was the victim of Netflix’s algorithm. Goldblum played Zeus, the insecure and sometimes cruel got of Greek legend and lore. He wasn’t the only star on the cast, as Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, and Stephen Dillane also made appearances.

Despite getting overall positive critical responses, Netflix canceled Kaos after one season. Fans are upset that the clever and witty show wasn’t given more time to get into the swing of things, as we all know that not every show can start off at a run.

Kaos is available to stream on Netflix.

6) Constantine

Image courtesy of DC Entertainment.

These days, when people think of the live-action Constantine, they’re probably thinking of the film starring Keanu Reeves (with the sequel on the way, it’s hard to blame fans here). However, there was a DC series that lasted for one year, and it had so much potential. Starring the infamous John Constantine, this series was unafraid to tackle the darker side of the occult.

It was the perfect series for fans who loved fantasy and horror in equal measure, as the show played around with all sorts of beasts and occults. For good measure, Constantine added a slow-burn mystery and lots of character-driven arcs to ensure the audience was well invested. While Constantine‘s character would later appear in Arrowverse events, the show itself only got one season. Many threads never got resolved, and that’s going to be hard to get over.

Constantine is available to stream on HBO Max.

7) Krod Mandoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire

Image courtesy of Hat Trick Productions.

In case the title didn’t give it away, Krod Mandoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire is what happens when fantasy meets comedy. The story follows a ragtag group of characters, including a reluctant leader, a pagan warrioress, a trickster warlock, and an oafish servant as they set out to defeat the evil ruler of the land.

Krod Mandoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire has a lot of fun poking fun at classical fantasy tropes, and overall has a strong Monty Python vibe. While there may only be one season to dive into, the show promises to be a unique adventure for all viewers. Sadly, the show lost its funding, effectively putting an end to things.

8) Da Vinci’s Demons

Image courtesy of Phantom Four Films

Da Vinci’s Demons is a show that took a bit of a daring risk, as historical fantasy doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. Given how this one got canceled, we know how well that risk paid off. The story dove into a fictional telling of Leonardo da Vinci’s life, with a few more magical or fantastical twists along the way.

Da Vinci’s Demons worked hard to try and find that perfect balance between historical accuracy and mystical fun, making a series that was enjoyable for many fans. The show managed to run for a total of three seasons before it was cancelled, though the showrunner has mentioned that there may still be a possibility for a miniseries to help wrap up the plot.

Da Vinci’s Demons is available to stream on Tubi, Sling TV, and the Roku Channel.

9) The Midnight Club

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Fantasy fans who love a more anthology format should consider checking out The Midnight Club. The show is loosely based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name and follows a group of terminally ill youths. They gather every night to tell different scary stories, with those tales coming to life on the screen for the viewers.

It’s a simple but highly effective format, with each episode containing two different horror stories. Despite the more anthology design to the show, there was an overarching plot involving the main characters, which was abruptly cut off when the show was cancelled. The showrunner has been pretty open about what was planned for future seasons, so there’s a small mercy in that. All things said and done, The Midnight Club only got to run for ten episodes before it was forced to conclude.

The Midnight Club is available to stream on Netflix.

10) Cursed

Image courtesy of Netflix.

Love them or hate them, Arthurian legends are everywhere. Perhaps that is why Cursed struggled to get more than one season. Cursed is based on a graphic novel created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The story focused more on Nimue, the Fey woman who eventually becomes the Lady of the Lake.

However, this story is set long before those days, delving into Nimue’s backstory. Fans enjoyed the more feminist take on Arthurian mythology and overall had decent critical responses. Despite this, Netflix opted not to renew it for a second season, hoping that fans wouldn’t notice the lack of attention the streaming service was giving this show.

Cursed is available to stream on Netflix.