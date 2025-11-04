5 Fantasy Shows Begging For Reboots

Fantasy shows are almost as popular as science fiction, with their worlds full of magic, mystical creatures, and unlikely heroes. While many people still associate fantasy with franchises like Harry Potter or Percival Jackson, there are a wide range of shows in the genre for fans to enjoy.

Unfortunately, some shows end prematurely or against the wishes of large fanbases. Although there are always new fantasy shows coming out, there are several old ones that would do well if they were rebooted today.

5) Carnivalé

Carnivalé was an extremely underrated HBO series that ran for two seasons starting in 2003. The series was more gothic in nature than many fantasy shows and took the unusual step of being set against the backdrop of the Great Depression. The series revolved around a traveling carnival and put two men on the path toward an epic war for the souls of Americans: young healer Ben and charismatic preacher Justin.

The battle was literally a proxy war between God and the Devil. Justin was an especially scary character, as he was the representative of the evil side, but believed he was doing God’s work by making people’s greatest fears manifest as visions that made them more vulnerable to being controlled by him.

The show was intended to run for six seasons, but was canceled after two because of low ratings. However, Gothic and dark fantasy are more popular now than in 2003, and people who don’t like the high fantasies so popular now might appreciate a sharply written alternative like a reboot of Carnivalé.

4) Cursed

Cursed was a short-lived Netflix series that offered a fresh perspective on the King Arthur legends. Instead of telling the stories of Arthur and his knights’ heroism, Cursed is told from the point of view of Nimue, the leader of the Fey, who tries to stop the monarchy from stealing and abusing the traditional land of her people.

The series lasted only one season because it didn’t have high enough viewership to justify its high production costs. However, Cursed might be more successful today, especially if it were marketed as a combination of historical accuracy about the Druids and a fantastical allegory about the oppression of Indigenous people. A reboot might also seem strikingly original, considering how many shows are set in contemporary times.

3) Carnival Row

Like Carnivalé, Carnival Row revolves around the members of a carnival, but the two are such different shows that they could both be rebooted without seeming redundant. Carnival Row is set in contemporary times and stands out because it focuses on the prejudice and discrimination that many members of the carnival face because of their differences, including their magical abilities.

While the idea of prejudice against magical people is a common trope in fantasy shows, Carnival Row is unique in that it uses this motif as a metaphor for exploring social issues such as racism in the real world. This type of allegory is exactly what fantasy is meant for. Additionally, many people are hungrier than ever for shows that address social issues, so this would be the right time to resurrect this brilliant fantasy series that nobody talks about.

2) Sense8

Sense8 was a unique fantasy series that revolved around the psychic connection between eight strangers who could sense each other’s presence and communicate telepathically despite being on opposite ends of the world.

This novel premise held a lot of promise, especially since the sensates had to contend with the evil Whispers, who wanted to hunt them down. It was fascinating to watch the eight characters grow from confusion about how they were connected to becoming a team that protected and helped one another.

The second season initially ended on a cliffhanger, but tied everything up in a movie after it was canceled. While a continuation wouldn’t work, Sense8 is ripe for a reboot. Concepts involving strangers becoming a family of sorts because of their unique connection are popular, especially in a TV landscape that lacks non-fantastical family dramas, so a reboot would likely do well with both fantasy lovers and those who simply hunger for any show that prioritizes human connection.

1) The Shannara Chronicles

Surprisingly, The Shannara Chronicles was unsuccessful, considering that coming-of-age fantasy shows starring teen heroes are incredibly popular. This show was based on a book by Terry Brooks and took place on a post-apocalyptic Earth.

The three protagonists — a half-elf, a human, and an elven princess – set out on a quest to protect a sacred tree from demons who have invaded the land after nuclear war devastated the planet. A rebooted series would be even more timely and relevant today, given current political events and the fear many viewers have of what the future could look like. While the original series only ran for two seasons before being canceled, a new version might take off because of these themes.

