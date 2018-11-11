‘Breaking Bad’ Creator May Have Revealed Movie Plotline Half a Decade Ago

It’s been five long years since the series finale of Breaking Bad, one of the most influential and arguably the greatest television series ever made. Earlier this week, the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, dropped the huge and exciting bomb that there will be a movie to follow-up the epic tale of blue meth, Heisenberg, and poor Jesse Pinkman.

It was revealed that this new film will be a sequel with Aaron Paul returning as Jesse, following the character after Walt helped him escape the neo-Nazis that were forcing him to cook meth. While many of us would like to believe Jesse drove off into the sunset and finally led a happy life, it seems Gilligan isn’t quite done physically and mentally torturing the poor lad.

With speculation circulating over the plot of the new film, The Wrap did some serious sleuthing and discovered Gilligan may have revealed the storyline of the film five whole years ago. In a 2013 interview with GQ, he stated what he hoped Jesse’s outcome would be versus the more likely scenario.

“My personal feeling is that he got away,” Gilligan explained, “But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month.”

The series’ creator goes on the explain that it’s likely Jesse will be wanted for the murder of Hank Schrader and Steven Gomez (RIP), even though it was the neo-Nazis that took them down in that gut-wrenching desert scene.

He stressed that while this scenario is “the most likely outcome”, he still likes to imagine that Jesse Pinkman “got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life”. Considering Breaking Bad and all of its characters belong to Gilligan, one would hope his happy ending for Jesse could be canon, but alas, it appears he’s going to take the rougher path with this sequel. (Unless, of course, it’s going to be some sort of Alaskan rom-com a la The Proposal, but that doesn’t seem much like Gilligan’s style.)

When it comes Gilligan’s plot reveal from five years ago, The Wrap points out that he “may have just been tossing around ideas.” However, it definitely seems like he’s had a strong idea for this premise since Breaking Bad ended.

Since the film will be a sequel, the question remains how Bryan Cranston could or would fit into the plot considering Walter White met his demise at the end of the series. However, Cranston says he’s willing to return, so we’ll just have to trust Gilligan has a plan.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad are currently streaming on Netflix where you can also stream the first three seasons of Better Call Saul, the show’s prequel series.