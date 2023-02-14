Breaking Bad Fans Can Own Walter White's Underwear

Walter White's tighty-whities may not be as iconic as Heisenberg's pork pie hat or his mobile meth lab RV, but Breaking Bad fans can own a pair of actor Bryan Cranston's prop underwear. From February 13th through February 28th, Propstore is holding an online entertainment memorabilia auction with more than 1,000 lots from film and television productions, including the underwear worn by the teacher-turned-meth kingpin on five seasons of Breaking Bad. According to the official catalog listing, the prop on the auction block is a set decoration "closet" pair of underwear that appeared in Walter White's closet throughout the series.

The current asking price for the prop pair of underwear is $1,400, but the all-white cotton and polyester briefs are expected to fetch $5,000. Two potential buyers have already bid $1,300 in the auction that will run until Monday, February 27th.

(Photo: Propstore)

White wore such underwear throughout the show, most famously in a key sequence ending the 2008 pilot written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. (Walter often stripped down while cooking meth with his former high school chemistry student, Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.)

After reuniting in the sixth and final season of Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, Cranston and Paul reprised their Emmy-winning roles in a Super Bowl commercial for PopCorners, which saw Walt and Jesse cook up a new product: an air-popped snack.

"Once we heard the creative behind it and what they wanted to do, to really reestablish the authenticity of the characters, the wardrobe, the RV and all that, we were intrigued," Cranston told EW about the Breaking Bad Super Bowl ad written and directed by Gilligan. "It's funny, after almost seven years of doing [Breaking Bad], we didn't have a lot of opportunities to just have fun, because of the intensity of the show. This was different because we had three days of just smiling and laughing and just enjoying each other's company and putting on these costumes that meant so much to us — as did the show itself."

Cranston continued: "I realized when Aaron and I were looking at the creative and being pitched that we're having fun with the characters, we're not making fun of the characters, and that was important to us, to be able to stay in character. The characters don't break and goof around. They are who they are." You can watch the full commercial here.