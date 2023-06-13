Brian Cox Says Succession Has Made Him "The F--k Off Man"

HBO recently wrapped up the final season of their hit series Succession, and it finally let fans know exactly who will succeed Logan Roy as the CEO of Waystar Royco. While it probably didn't make all fans happy, it certainly was an exciting ending for the hit series. One of the biggest surprises about the final season of Succession has to be the death of the Roy family patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and it made the season far different than what has come before. Now that all of the actors appear to be finished with the Succession universe, one actor is talking about the pains of starring in the series—at least one of the most painful things anyway. In a new interview with Variety, Cox was asked about being the "terrifying f**k off guy," and he's revealing that it's hard being that guy.

"It's a problem," Cox revealed in the new interview with the trade. "I've been doing this for 60 years, but now I am the "fuck off" man. It has its charm. But it's not easy to be a cultural icon. As they say in Scotland, it's an awfully big job for an ordinary boy."

What brought Succession to a close?

During a previous interview, Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed comments that some of the series' stars had which hinted that Season 4 could be the final season on HBO. With all of that being said, Succession Season 4 finally ended its run just a few weeks ago on the network.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

All episodes of Succession are exclusively streaming on Max!

