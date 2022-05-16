Bridgerton Season 3 to Skip Ahead and Focus on Surprising Romance

✖

Bridgerton has easily become a pop culture phenomenon, with Julia Quinn's series of romance books translating to the small screen in a captivating way. The first two batch of episodes have been so successful that they've already spawned future seasons and a spinoff series — and now, we know some surprising first details around that upcoming third season. During the show's FYSEE panel, it was revealed that Season 3 of Bridgerton will follow the love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a storyline that previously hadn't been introduced until the fourth book in the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

This shakes up the order of events that the book series originally followed, with the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, originally following Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Beckett. According to reporting from Variety, it seems like Benedict's love story "will likely be pushed to a later date."

Bridgerton viewers have already been treated to the first inklings of Colin and Penelope's love story, particularly when she overheard him remark that he would never marry her in the Season 2 finale.

When Season 3 of Bridgerton does dip into Colin and Penelope's story, it will also be playing into the events of Season 2, with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and Kathani "Kate" Sharma (Simone Ashley) confirmed to return for the upcoming episodes.

"We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," Ashley revealed earlier this year. "We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

What do you think of the newest news surrounding Bridgerton Season 3?

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.