Bridgerton will have a new Francesca actress in Season 3. Deadline reports that Hannah Dodd will be stepping in for Ruby Stokes in the next salvo of episodes. The Regency-era drama only saw the Bridgerton sibling for a few episodes last season as Stokes had to depart for Lockwood & Co. However, Dodd is ready for the task and a new actress presents the opportunity for Francesca to be in more of the upcoming season. Some of the Bridgerton siblings have had more screen time than others. (There's a slight bit of Ritchie Cunningham's brother afoot with Francesca, who actually went to visit far away family during Season 1!) She's not the outspoken Eloise or the center of attention that Daphne was in the first entry. That should all be changing coming soon. After all, there's been a ton of developments in this family for two seasons, perhaps the spotlight can go elsewhere.

In a previous interview with TVLine, showrunner Chris Van Dusen spoke about her curious absences. "I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2," Van Dusen explained. "After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control."

Series producer Shonda Rhimes had an interview with Vanity Fair where she admitted that Bridgerton's success took her off guard. All those episodes dropping in a binge format was a bit overwhelming. Rege Jean Page became an overnight star and when news of his departure in Season 2 reached fans, they were none too pleased.

"I don't think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do," Rhimes began. "And yeah, I was like, 'I've killed many a man that people adore.' I'm so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we've watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it's this couple, this year it's [that] couple."

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV, when the series got renewed.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

