Brie Larson, Tom Holland, and More Star in New Apple TV+ Sizzle Reel

Ted Lasso might be at the end of an era, but it looks like Apple TV+ has a lot of other stories on the horizon. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ unveiled a new sizzle reel trailer for its upcoming programming, providing the first look at an array of its forthcoming movies and TV shows. This includes first looks at new seasons of established shows The Morning Show, The Afterparty, Foundation, Loot, Swagger, and Physical. The teaser also provides looks at a number of upcoming projects at the streamer, including the Brie Larson-led Lessons in Chemistry, Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried's The Crowded Room, and Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

On the movie front, the streamer will have the Beanie Baby-inspired The Beanie Bubble, as well as Flora and Son, and Stephen Curry: Underrated.

What is The Crowded Room about?

Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, The Crowded Room is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Hailing from Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is a coproduction between Apple Studios and New Regency.

What is Lessons in Chemistry about?

Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening -- a lot more than recipes.

Hailing from Apple Studios and based on the bestselling novel from Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry also stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann.

