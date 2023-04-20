It's almost time to tune into Supper at Six with Elizabeth Zott. Apple TV+ on Thursday cooked up the first trailer for Lessons in Chemistry, which stars Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) as chemist-turned-cook show host Elizabeth Zott, who becomes the reluctant star of America's most beloved cooking show: "Supper at Six." Based on the best-selling debut novel of the same name from author and science editor Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry will stream on Apple TV+ this fall. Watch the new trailer below.

Apple describes the drama series: "Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science."

Larson executive produces and leads a cast that includes Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range) as Calvin, Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation) as Harriet Slone, Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer) as Fran Frask, Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, Better Call Saul) as Walter, Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) as Wakely, and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) as Boryweitz.

Six-time Emmy Award-nominated Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) is showrunning the series executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) alongside Larson. Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Michael Costigan (A Teacher) also serve as executive producers for Aggregate Films, along with Natalie Sandy (Little America) for Piece of Work Entertainment and Louise Shore (American Crime Story).

After Lessons in Chemistry, Larson returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising her role as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, in The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), Marvel Studios' The Marvels also stars Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon, and is in theaters November 10th. Lessons in Chemistry premieres on Apple TV+ this fall.