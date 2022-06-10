Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Never Seen Her Father's Sitcom Happy Days

✖

Bryce Dallas Howard is known for playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films, and she's recently become a big name in Star Wars after directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The actor seems to be taking a similar career path as her father, Ron Howard, who started out as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show before starring in the iconic sitcom Happy Days and eventually going on to direct big films such as Willow, Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. The older Howard has quite a hefty career, and his daughter just admitted she's not familiar with all of it. While visiting The View, Bryce revealed she still hasn't seen Happy Days.

Howard first appeared on The View 18 years ago when she was promoting The Village and admitted to the hosts she hadn't watched her father's famous sitcom. They played the old clip and asked for an update. "Not really," Howard admitted with a laugh when asked if she's watched the show since her last appearance. "But, it's not like I've avoided it. Now it's, you know -" Hoawrd also revealed people have tried to get her to watch Happy Days over the years.

"So Jay Leno gave me a box set," Howard revealed. "He heard that, when I revealed it here on The View, and he was like 'Get with it, here's a box set of Happy Days' and I was like 'Oh my god, thank you so much!' But I didn't really fully...I haven't..." While Howard hasn't seen much of her dad in Happy Days, Howard did reveal she has seen "a lot" of The Andy Griffith Show.

As fans wait on more news of Howard's future with Star Wars, the actor is returning as Claire Dearing this week in Jurassic World Dominion. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Howard and mentioned how Claire went from barely being able to hug her nephews to being a mom on a mission and asked what it was like developing her across three films.

"Well, first of all, I'm going to totally use that, 'barely hugging her nephews to becoming a parent.' And I think that's part of the joy of playing a character over a stretch of time, is that you yourself are going through life as well," Howard explained. "And so you're like, 'Oh yeah. People do grow and evolve and change over time.' And as was the case with Claire, when you first meet her, you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This lady's going to get eaten by a dinosaur because she shouldn't be allowed to survive.' And then by the end here, she's a total mama bear and she's fierce and protective and selfless. And so that is definitely the arc and it feels pretty complete for that reason."

Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theatres.