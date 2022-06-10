Jurassic World Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Her Character's Growth

✖

Jurassic World Dominion is hitting theatres next month and it's expected to close out the story that began with 2015's Jurassic World. All three movies have starred Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), and Howard's character has come a long way since she was running things at the elaborate theme park. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Howard and mentioned how Claire went from barely being able to hug her nephews to being a mom on a mission, and asked what it was like developing her across three films.

"Well, first of all, I'm going to totally use that, 'barely hugging her nephews to becoming a parent.' And I think that's part of the joy of playing a character over a stretch of time, is that you yourself are going through life as well," Howard explained. "And so you're like, 'Oh yeah. People do grow and evolve and change over time.' And as was the case with Claire, when you first meet her, you're like, 'Oh my gosh. This lady's going to get eaten by a dinosaur because she shouldn't be allowed to survive.' And then by the end here, she's a total mama bear and she's fierce and protective and selfless. And so that is definitely the arc and it feels pretty complete for that reason."

During the interview, we asked Howard and Pratt if they would ever return to Jurassic World down the line as the new legacy cast, and Pratt compared the franchise to Marvel movies.

"I mean, I guess it would probably... possibly?" Pratt replied. "You'd want to leave it open to that possibility. You look at... There aren't a ton of comps for this kind of a thing. I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is a similar comp because you've got whatever that was... 10 years, 20-something films. All of these characters each had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you're like, 'This is wild.' You've seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way. You've got the Jurassic Park trilogy. You've got the Jurassic World trilogy, and it's this big epic conclusion. Now, at the end of Avengers ... They've continued to make these Marvel films, but that does feel like a phase that is over. It's rolled over into a new phase, you know? And of course, Marvel continues to do great things. I feel like it seems, it makes sense that Jurassic would continue to tell great stories, but I think Iron Man's gone." Pratt joked, "And I guess I would be Hulk. Maybe."

Jurassic World Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.