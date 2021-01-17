Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Adorable Throwback with Ron Howard

✖

Bryce Dallas Howard is an actor who is best known for playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World trilogy, which will soon have its third installment with Jurassic World: Dominion. However, Howard is also an accomplished director. The star has helmed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and has been very open about catching the directing bug from her father, Ron Howard. In fact, "Chapter 11: The Heiress," Howard's latest Mandalorian episode, paid tribute to one of her father's most famous movies: Apollo 13. This weekend, Howard took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of her as a baby with her dad, which proves she has been interested in following in his footsteps since she was tiny.

"Behind-the-camera-ready since the early 80s. Thank you @realronhoward for showing me the ropes since day one," Howard wrote. "What a great pic! it’s a thrill for any parent to share their particular knowledge and passion with a child who shows an interest...and you did! from these early days until today," her father replied. You can check out the photo in the post below:

Apollo 13 came years after this photo, but Bryce recently shared a memory of the film's set with Digital Spy. "Apollo 13 was definitely something that I referenced, more than anything because I so vividly remember my experience, because I was there the whole time," Howard revealed. " One of my jobs (on the set of Apollo 13) was to get everyone's orders for lunch together, because, during lunch, we would watch dailies. I would gather the lunches, and then I would watch the dailies during lunch, and then it was rinse and repeat for dinnertime. And so I was there every single day, and saw how they do every single thing. And because we were shooting stuff in space, I was like, 'OK, OK, there's a few shots that I just really, really want to make sure we get.'"

She continued, "Also, because my grandfather was an aerospace engineer. My mum's dad worked at NASA. So there are certain things that I just wanted to incorporate so that, if you were watching, you would know how terrible a landing it was [laughs]. We needed it for folks who don't fly – it needed to look like the worst landing that Mando had ever experienced [laughs]."

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.