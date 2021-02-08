Bucky Barnes Picks Up Captain America Shield in Super Bowl Trailer

✖

The second full trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered tonight during the Super Bowl and featured a ton of great moments that have Marvel fans stoked. Among them though, about 48 seconds into it is something that comic readers have been hoping to see for a long time, Bucky Barnes himself holding the shield. Even though it sure seems like the series is setting it up for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson to take on the mantle, and though it certainly seems like that's still the case, the new trailer also makes it look like they might share the shield a bit. Check out the image of Bucky the shield below and stream the game totally for free on CBS Sports.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed last week in an interview with Rich Eisen. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” Mackie added. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

Mackie and Stan are joined in the series by returning Captain America: Civil War co-stars Emiyl VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. The series will also welcome Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent to the fold while also bringing back villain Georges St-Pierre's as Batroc the Leaper. Don Cheadle confirmed in a recent interview that he'll even appear as War Machine in the series.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

