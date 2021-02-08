The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving Bucky With Captain America's Shield In New Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer has arrived, finally giving Marvel fans an extensive and action-packed look at the next big Marvel Disney+ series. The new TFATWS Super Bowl spot really played up the odd-pairing of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) - and more importantly, the competitive rivalry to inherit the mantle of Captain America. Of course, no one can take on the mantle of Captain America without first mastering the shield; and in this new The Falcon And The Winter trailer, fans got their first look at Bucky wielding Captain America's shield!

For Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the shot of Sam throwing the shield for Bucky to catch was a nice callback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. For Marvel Comics fans, it was the first big nod to Bucky's legacy as Captain America II in the comics. Not surprisingly, social media has been lit up with Marvel fans going nuts about seeing Winter Soldier hold the shield:

So Many Feels

Marvel fans are feeling all the feels about seeing Bucky holding that shield. How could you not, if you're a Marvel fan? 

prevnext

Oh My Heart...

Watch it again on repeat. It never stops being good. 

prevnext

Bucky With The Shield Again

Like we said: this scene was an epic callback to Winter Soldier's first big confrontation with Captain America in The Winter Soldier. These payoffs in the MCU are so well-earned it's scary. 

prevnext

#DEAD

The high-pitched sound you hear all across the world is the collective "Squeeee!" of Marvel fans. 

prevnext

So Hot

Bucky catching that shield is (apparently) the stuff that erotic Marvel fan-fic is made of! 

prevnext

All We've Ever Wanted For Bucky

Many Marvel fans are feeling like proud parents right now. This is the fulfillment of everything they've wanted for the character. 

prevnext

Who Wears It Better?

The debate of who looks better holding that shield is already starting to rage through the Marvel fandom. Where do you stand? 

prevnext
1comments

Everybody Can Win

In the end, maybe there won't be any need for competition. Maybe everybody can end up with a shield. 

prev
Comments ( 1 )

of