The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving Bucky With Captain America's Shield In New Trailer

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer has arrived, finally giving Marvel fans an extensive and action-packed look at the next big Marvel Disney+ series. The new TFATWS Super Bowl spot really played up the odd-pairing of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) - and more importantly, the competitive rivalry to inherit the mantle of Captain America. Of course, no one can take on the mantle of Captain America without first mastering the shield; and in this new The Falcon And The Winter trailer, fans got their first look at Bucky wielding Captain America's shield!

For Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the shot of Sam throwing the shield for Bucky to catch was a nice callback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. For Marvel Comics fans, it was the first big nod to Bucky's legacy as Captain America II in the comics. Not surprisingly, social media has been lit up with Marvel fans going nuts about seeing Winter Soldier hold the shield: