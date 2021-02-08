The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Are Loving Bucky With Captain America's Shield In New Trailer
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer has arrived, finally giving Marvel fans an extensive and action-packed look at the next big Marvel Disney+ series. The new TFATWS Super Bowl spot really played up the odd-pairing of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) - and more importantly, the competitive rivalry to inherit the mantle of Captain America. Of course, no one can take on the mantle of Captain America without first mastering the shield; and in this new The Falcon And The Winter trailer, fans got their first look at Bucky wielding Captain America's shield!
For Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the shot of Sam throwing the shield for Bucky to catch was a nice callback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. For Marvel Comics fans, it was the first big nod to Bucky's legacy as Captain America II in the comics. Not surprisingly, social media has been lit up with Marvel fans going nuts about seeing Winter Soldier hold the shield:
So Many Feels
SAM THROWING THE SHIELD AND BUCKY CATCHNG IT IM pic.twitter.com/Klif1UHJuf— charlie ✪ (@bbarnxs) February 8, 2021
Marvel fans are feeling all the feels about seeing Bucky holding that shield. How could you not, if you're a Marvel fan?
Oh My Heart...
THIS SCENE HAS ALREADY MY HEART.#FalconAndWinterSoldier #buckybarnes #samwilson pic.twitter.com/sjY5ZE8g5Y— Cinema is the answer to everything. (@_amantedelcine_) February 8, 2021
Watch it again on repeat. It never stops being good.
Bucky With The Shield Again
BUCKY WITH CAP’S SHIELD AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Z9x5d1hOiM— chiara🪐-39 days tfatws (@WINTERJEDII) February 8, 2021
Like we said: this scene was an epic callback to Winter Soldier's first big confrontation with Captain America in The Winter Soldier. These payoffs in the MCU are so well-earned it's scary.
#DEAD
Ahhhh that full trailer for the falcon and winter soldier is so good! And then when Sam threw the shield and Bucky caught it after that, I fell on the floor in excitement lol— Christina (@Chrissy89) February 7, 2021
The high-pitched sound you hear all across the world is the collective "Squeeee!" of Marvel fans.
So Hot
AND BUCKY CATCHING THE SHIELD OHMYGOD THAT’S HOT— leah ⧗☀︎︎ natooshie’s year ︎☺︎︎ (@scarlettjostx) February 8, 2021
Bucky catching that shield is (apparently) the stuff that erotic Marvel fan-fic is made of!
All We've Ever Wanted For Bucky
seeing bucky hold that shield is all i’ve ever wanted for him— ambie; ⊹⁺ semi-ia (@liIbeomie) February 8, 2021
Many Marvel fans are feeling like proud parents right now. This is the fulfillment of everything they've wanted for the character.
Who Wears It Better?
i like sam as cap but seeing bucky with the shield makes me feel different fr— jade (@lexcorps) February 8, 2021
The debate of who looks better holding that shield is already starting to rage through the Marvel fandom. Where do you stand?
Everybody Can Win
they're sharing the shield arent they pic.twitter.com/Um6MgO4uV5— alex ♡ bucky/frank (@versacebxrnes) February 8, 2021
In the end, maybe there won't be any need for competition. Maybe everybody can end up with a shield.