Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.

"We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi," the social media post reads. "Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022 by medical personnel."

The group goes on to mention no cause of death is known as they are still awaiting results from an autopsy.

"We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news," the post adds. "We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available."

Lurayi appeared in Netflix South Africa's How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding before reprising her role in How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral, the show's second season release last year. Netflix announced in June the series had been renewed for a third season, which had already started filming. She plays Tumi Sello in the series, the protagonist who manages to often find herself with opposing viewpoints and ideals than the remainder of her family.

Other credits on the actor's resume include ITV's Wild at Heart and NBC's beloved medical drama ER.

"An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry," Netflix offered in a statement Monday aftternoon. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas."