Cameron Boyce’s Death Sparks Hoax That Jessie Co-Star Debby Ryan Suffered a Heart Attack

The Internet has been reeling from the sudden death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, with a slew of reactions and tributes being shared. As it turns out, some disinformation on the Internet may have complicated the whole ordeal even more. Debby Ryan, Boyce’s co-star on Jessie, was the subject of media attention on Sunday after her apparent silence on Boyce’s death sparked a false rumor about her own health problems.

According to Heavy, the actress shut down comments on her Instagram profile on Sunday, seemingly due to the overwhelming amount of messages from fans talking about or confronting her to comment on Boyce’s death. Later on in the day, a false rumor began to spread about why Ryan had yet to comment on his passing — because it had supposedly caused her to have a heart attack and go to the hospital.

The rumor quickly spread on social media, despite the fact that the report has not been sourced or fact-checked in any way. Fans took an array of different stances on the ordeal, with many questioning the rumor’s validity and coming to the actress’ defense. At the time of this writing, there is absolutely no written confirmation or reporting that suggests that Boyce’s death sent Ryan to the hospital.

In addition to starring in Jessie, Boyce made scene-stealing appearances in the Grown Ups and Descendants franchises. He passed away on Saturday due to a seizure tied to an “ongoing medical condition”. He was 20 years old.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a statement from Boyce’s family reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continues.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”