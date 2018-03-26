Netflix Adds Stranger Things Star To Carmen Sandiego Reboot Cast

Now that Netflix has a handle on the original programming market, the streaming giant has begun to tackle every fan’s nostalgia factor. With Gilmore Girls and Fuller House turning into to mega-hits, and a new Bill Nye series on the way this month, it’s no surprise that a Carmen Sandiego reboot is on the way.

Netflix is producing 20 episodes of the classic adventure series, and the studio plans to release the animated reboot series in 2019.

Along with the official announcement that the show is moving forward, Netflix revealed that the two leads had already been cast. Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez nabbed the title role, and Finn Wolfard – who portrays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things – as been cast as Carmen’s accomplice Player.

While Carmen Sandiego might still be a couple of years away, there are only a few more months until the second season of Stranger Things is finally available. All episodes of season two will air on Netflix this Halloween.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

Source: Variety