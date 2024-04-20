NCIS: Origins Adds Three More to Cast

CBS' NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins has added three more to its cast. According to TVLine, Robert Taylor, Daniel Bellomy, and Caleb Martin Foote have all joined the prequel which was ordered to series back in January. They are the most recent additions to the series cast following the announcement of Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez late last month. NCIS: Origins is expected to debut for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

Taylor is set to step into the shoes of the late Ralph Waite in playing Jackson Gibbs, the father of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in a recurring role. Taylor is best known for his role in Longmire. Bellomy, best known for his role in Power Book II: Ghost, will appear in a recurring guest star role as Special Agent Granville "Granny" Dawson, described as a "probie" cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian's assistance itching to work his way up to field agent. Foote will have a recurring guest starring role as Special Agent Benjamin "Randy" Randolf, the agency's golden boy who happens to also be the father of young twins and his tasked with showing newly minted Agent Gibbs the ropes. Also starring in NCIS: Origins are the aforementioned Abercrumbie and Rodriguez as well as Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino, all of which were previously announced.

What is NCIS: Origins About?

NCIS: Origins is a prequel series that will follow young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon in the original NCIS). The series is set in 1991, with Harmon set to narrate. "In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks."

David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, both of which wrote on NCIS for a decade, co-wrote the prequel's pilot and will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

"We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the 'NCIS' universe in such a unique and unexpected way," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in 'NCIS: Origins,' which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones."

"There's no denying the cultural and global phenomenon of the 'NCIS' franchise for the last 20 years," David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, added. "When Sean and Mark approached us all with this exciting expansion of the universe – exploring a young Gibbs – we knew it was the next story that needed to be told. We also couldn't be luckier to have Gina and David at the helm as co-showrunners who are not only brilliant and adept writers but know this character and universe so well."

NCIS: Sydney Was Recently Renewed for Season 2

Another NCIS series, NCIS: Sydney, was recently renewed for a second season. Last month, the series — which is the first international version of NCIS — was announced to be coming back for more after proving to be popular both at home in Australia and in the U.S.

"The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained in a statement. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."

"We're beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season," added executive producer and showrunner Morgan O'Neill. "We're especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick."