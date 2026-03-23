CBS’ Classic Action TV Show With Over 200 Episodes Becomes a Streaming Hit, 33 Years Later

It looks like this long-running action series is finding new viewership in the wake of its star’s death. It’s currently trending, coming out of nowhere to surprise everyone and take the #2 spot on the Apple TV Store Top 10 Most Watched list. It was one of those shows that became a go-to easy watch during its heyday, and then was lauded afterwards for being so bad it was good, or, as one viewer said, “the Snakes on a Plane of television.”

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Walker, Texas Ranger starred actor Chuck Norris, and centered around the titular Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger who used his martial arts prowess to beat down the bad guys alongside his partner, James Trivette (Clarence Gilyard Jr.). The pair kicked butt and solved crimes throughout Texas from 1993 until 2001, when the series finally came to an end, and Walker was no longer roundhouse-kicking his way to glory. It’s dated and didn’t age particularly well, but in the wake of Norris’s passing, it seems to be pulling in some viewers for nostalgia’s sake.

It’s a Nostalgia-fest of Mixed Reception

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Walker, Texas Ranger is not a show that ever rated particularly well, sitting at 5.4 on the Apple TV Store and 5.7 on IMDb. Those who love it seem to enjoy the series’ simplicity and silliness, and those who dislike it take issue with the show’s handling of current events and stereotypes, as well as its hokey nature. “So horrendously bad that it’s great to watch when you just need some time to unwind and forget about everything else. And you’ve gotta admit, it paved the way for a great comedy segment on Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” said one viewer. And for all that, the show does its best to evoke the feel of old Western movies, bringing a sense of familiarity and nostalgia for fans of the genre.

Critic David Zurawik says, “Walker, Texas Ranger would have been retrograde in 1972… I’m not even going to start to talk about how it handles racial stereotypes.” It’s a sentiment that’s often echoed by critics and audiences alike, who feel that the series also committed the sin of instantly becoming both boring and formulaic in its narrative and action scenes, relying on the same repetitive beats to push it forward for nearly a decade with little more than static happening between fight scenes.

What are your thoughts on Walker, Texas Ranger climbing the charts? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.