5 Things From Needs to Do In Its Final Season to End the Show Right

From has become a breakout hit series, right as it is headed down the final stretch. The horror-drama-mystery series has kept the fandom guessing with its story of seeming strangers all stranded in a nightmarish town, where monsters are very real. Unraveling the mystery of how they got there, or what the strange supernatural realm known as “Fromville” even is. In Season 4, From took some big strides forward by fully revealing its big bad (The Man in Yellow) and revealing more than ever before about the backstory of the town and the generational cycles of death and madness it’s inspired in the groups that get trapped there.

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However, From Season 4 was the beginning of the end: the series will conclude with Season 5, and suddenly that finale feels like it’s coming at us a bit too fast. From has earned cult acclaim for keeping viewers invested in its lore and mystery, but if Season 5 doesn’t end things the right way, this series could easily end up being the next Lost or Game of Thrones.

Here are 5 things From needs to do in its Final Season to end the show the right way.

5. Answer Most of the Lingering Mysteries (Quickly)

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The origin of the talismans and the Bottle Tree; the full backstory of what happened in the previous town massacres; an official explanation of who (or what) The Man in Yellow and The Boy in White actually are… We need these answers sooner rather than later, as there’s no more time left to play with.

From has generated a lot of goodwill from those trying to solve its mysteries, but in the Final Season, the show has to shift from teasing or providing vague half-truths and actually prove that the answers create a story that was worth following for five seasons. Let the final conflict and the steps needed to end it provide the thrills for the season, and let the twists and shocks of that conflict be why fans hype the show every week.

4. Set Up A Clear Final Mission

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Fans have watched From go through four seasons of the townspeople’s trial-and-error process of trying to escape and get back to their respective homes – or even just figuring out what they need to do to accomplish that. No more time for all that planning and debating in Season 5, we need a clear pathway laid out for the final mission: What Sheriff Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and Co. need to do to escape Fromville, and all the perils standing between them and that victory.

The major focus of the final season should be how the group comes together (or not) to accomplish the task, with some making minor or major sacrifices along the way. No more guesswork about where things are headed, keep us on the edge of our seats watching the race to get there.

3. Establish A Clear Conflict With Clear Sides

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The final scene of From Season 4 revealed that the show’s big bad, The Man in Yellow is in direct competition with The Boy in White, the benevolent spirit that has aided town residents like Victor (Scott McCord) in surviving. It was a scene that has alredy sparked a whole new wave of fan theories about the backstory of Fromville, and what the generational cycles of townspeople being brought in and slaughtered has been all about. It was just the right amount of answer that sparks new questions, but also a perfect springboard for Season 5 to tell a much different kind of story.

Instead of mystery and dread, the final season of From should force Boyd and the other main characters from the town to band together and fight against TMIY and any characters he manages to corrupt and coerce into joining his cause. Let the lines get drawn, and save a few surprise twists regarding who chooses which side.

2. All Gas, No Brakes

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From has been enjoyed by millions of viewers, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been hit with some big criticisms, and one of the main ones has definitely been pacing. Season 2 of the show was the most egregious, and made some fans worry the the series had created a mystery box that was going to ultimately prove to be hollow at its center. Seasons 3 and 4 have brought things back on a resonably good pace, but Season 5 will have to be all gas, no breaks.

SPOILERS: TMIY has cut the town’s safety net (stealing the mystical talismans that keep the creatures out of houses), so there is no more safety in the town. Bodies are bound to start dropping in the Season 5 Premiere, and the survivors will be back to a run-and-hide lifestyle. From‘s final season shouldn’t have a single episode that feels like filler, or ends so abruptly and awkwardly it feels like a bad edit. Every final season episode should have momentum, stakes, and shocking turns, if not losses. The series shouldn’t just aim to land the plane, but to buck the trend and deliver one of the greatest final seaons we’ve seen.

1. Provide A Clear Ending (But Leave the Door Open)

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More than anything else, From needs to provide closer and/or endings for all of the major characters of the series. That list includes Boyd and his son Ellis (Corteon Moore), Jade Herrera (David Alpay), Tabitha Matthews (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and her kids Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster), as well as Victor (Scott McCord), Donna (Elizabeth Saunders), Kenny (Ricky He), Krisiti (Chloe Van Landschoot) and other bit characters from the town that have shown up. Either they’re dying or they get some kind of resolution, either way, as you can see, it’s a big list of remaining characters that need to be managed. The ending of From shouldn’t leave any characters unaccounted for, or underserved.

That all said: the ending of From should be the ending for this set of characters and their collective arc. Showrunner John Griffin is just seeing his creation really blow up into a fandom favorite, and there’s still so much more room to grow. From should learn from so many other streaming shows and make sure that its final season also serves as some kind of backdoor to another show, be it a sequel, spinoff, or prequel. The characters of the show may be ready to be out of there, but fans of Fromville certainly are not.

From can only be streamed on MGM+. Discuss the Season 4 Finale with us on the ComicBook Forum!