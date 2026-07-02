Every The Boys Actor Also in Invincible (Including Season 5’s New Addition)

The Boys may be over, but fans of Prime Video’s gritty superhero series still have another bloody and realistic addition to the genre to enjoy: Invincible. The fact that both shows are products of Prime Video and take subversive approaches to the category leads to frequent comparisons between the two. And although Invincible lacks the absurd parody The Boys leans into, fans of one show will probably enjoy the other. After all, they both feature mature and action-packed takes on superheroes, and they both upend viewer expectations throughout their runs. They also have some overlap between their casts — enough to convince fans of certain actors to watch both.

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The two most obvious stars that appear in The Boys and Invincible play prominent characters in Billy Butcher’s story in the former, while portraying powerful Viltrumites in the latter. They’re currently the most noticeable actors in both, but there are two others who have larger parts in one series than the other. And of course, there’s a looming addition to Invincible‘s cast who is front and center in The Boys. He’ll be a great addition to Season 5, especially now that his time on The Boys has come to an end.

5) Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Plays: Kessler in The Boys and Conquest in Invincible

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is best known for his roles in Supernatural and The Walking Dead — his time on Grey’s Anatomy also has its fans — but his appearances in The Boys and Invincible are iconic, too. Morgan excels bringing a wide range of characters to life on-screen. However, he’s at his best when he’s portraying the gray to black end of the moral spectrum. Fortunately, both of Prime Video’s superhero series give him the opportunity to tackle characters that land there.

In The Boys, Morgan brings Joe Kessler to life in Seasons 4 and 5. Kessler is an old friend of Butcher’s, and he serves as a reminder of Butcher’s worst instincts. In Invincible, Morgan’s character is more of an outright villain. He voices the Viltrumite Conquest, who proves a threat to Mark and his loved ones in both Seasons 3 and 4. Both performances are standouts, and they’ll leave viewers wanting Morgan in more superhero properties.

4) Shantel VanSanten

Plays: Becca in The Boys and Anissa in Invincible

The other star who holds prominent roles in both The Boys and Invincible is Shantel VanSanten. VanSanten plays drastically different characters in the two superhero series, but that just showcases her range. In The Boys, she portrays Becca Butcher in 12 episodes across seasons. That may not seem like much, but Becca’s presence is felt throughout all five outings of The Boys. She’s the reason Butcher is hellbent on bringing down Homelander in the first place, and she remains a major influence on his story.

In Invincible, VanSanten lends her voice to the character Anissa. Anissa’s another Viltrumite, and she proves she’s vicious when she threatens Mark and Amber. If Invincible adapts any version of her controversial comic storyline, she’ll be more important in future seasons. The most recent one sees her fighting Mark & co. alongside Viltrum’s other warriors, and it leaves her facing the same effort to repopulate on Earth. This means we’re bound to see her again in some capacity. She gives VanSanten a chance to flex different acting muscles than she does with the kinder, more compassionate Becca.

3) Daveed Diggs

Plays: Oh Father in The Boys and Theo/Council Member 2 in Invincible

Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs is in both of Prime Video’s superhero series, but his character in The Boys gets more attention and screen time than either of his Invincible ones. Diggs voices two characters in the latter series, but they both only appear in one episode: Invincible Season 2, Episode 3. One of them is Theo, the widower of Green Ghost II who Debbie connects with and is later confronted by because of her connection to Omni-Man. The other is an unnamed member of the Coalition of Planets. Neither character give Diggs much time to show off his talents, but they make for cool voice cameos nonetheless.

Diggs’ time in The Boys is more memorable, since he’s present for all of Season 5. He plays Oh Father in the final batch of episodes, one of the supes working for Homelander — he’s an honorary member of The Seven, if not an actual one — and Ashley Barrett’s new husband. As the pastor, Diggs gets to embrace the complicated nuances that come with being a corrupt supe. He also gets to have a musical moment, capitalizing on his stage strengths.

2) Seth Rogen

Plays: Himself in The Boys and Allen the Alien in Invincible

Seth Rogen is actively involved in The Boys franchise, as he served as an executive producer for the main show, Gen V, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical — and is doing the same for the upcoming Vought Rising spinoff. He doesn’t stay behind the scenes, however. He also has cameos in The Boys, playing himself to hilarious effect. He has four appearances in total, the most recent happening in Season 5. They mostly just poke fun at him and his career, which is totally on-brand.

Rogen’s appearances in The Boys are mostly comic relief, but he plays a larger and more important part in Invincible: that of Allen the Alien. After much of his race is eliminated by Viltrumites, Allen is created as a defense against them. He eventually ends up on the Coalition of Planets, and he enlists Mark and eventually Nolan to aid their cause. Allen is as hilarious as you’d expect from Rogen, but he’s also a pivotal part of Invincible‘s story. And given where Season 4 leaves him, that’s likely to continue into Season 5.

1) Coming Soon: Jack Quaid

Plays: Hughie in The Boys and Gravitator in Invincible

The final actor to tackle roles in The Boys and Invincible is Jack Quaid, though he hasn’t officially shown up in the latter. Quaid plays Hughie Campbell in The Boys, bringing the moral center of the live-action series to life with the sincerity and charm demanded. He shines as the character despite being surrounded by much bigger personalities, like Homelander and Butcher. And during Prime Video’s Studio Focus Panel at Annecy Festival, it was revealed that Quaid will join the cast of Invincible in Season 5.

Quaid will voice Gravitator in the animated series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the character is a talented engineer who uses his skills for thieving. It sounds like he’ll start as an antagonist but will see a turnaround before his arc is through. It’s a different moral journey than the one Hughie goes on, but it seems compelling. It gives us another performance from Quaid to look forward to, too, which is sorely needed now that The Boys has ended.

Who’s your favorite actor to appear in both Invincible and The Boys? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!