Watch the Cast of CBS's Ghost Join Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Exclusive)

Season 5 of the hit Apple TV+ original series Carpool Karaoke: The Series starts today, and the cast of the CBS sitcom Ghosts join to sing their favorite tunes. Carpool Karaoke: The Series brings different celebrities together, sticks them in a car, and sends them off on an automobile adventure, all while crooning to their personal playlists. With all-new episodes available to stream on Apple TV+, fans can see the likes of Alison Brie, Darren Criss, Cara Delevingne, Cedric The Entertainer, Avril Lavigne, Lea Michele, Alanis Morissette, Danny Pudi, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yungblud, the casts of Ghosts, Girls5eva, Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, and more.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from Season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series featuring the cast of Ghost: Devan Long, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky. The clip in particular puts the spotlight on Utkarsh Ambudkar, who also is a popular guest on Critical Role's Campaign 3. Ambudkar does an amazing freestyle rap about comics that has to be seen to be believed. His castmates watch and listen on in awe at the freestyle, which of course comes completely off the top of the head and in the moment.

What Is Ghosts About?

The official description of CBS's Ghosts reads, "Ghosts is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who threw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it was inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 18th-century militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 16th-century (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. The opening of the B&B is a source of intrigue, anxiety and curiosity among the spirits, but they'll gladly put up with the commotion as long as they can continue to interact with a living inhabitant – Samantha."

Who Is on Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5?

An episodic description of Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 5 can be found below:

The Afterparty Cast

Brace yourself for outrageous death scenes and twist endings from the cast of the Apple Original comedy, plus singalongs to Lit and Haddaway.

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD

The pop-punk firestarters compare Canadian and UK slang—and school suspension stories—while rocking The Cure and Shania Twain classic.

Lea Michele & Darren Criss

It's the moment Gleeks everywhere have been waiting for: Lea and Darren reunite to belt out Broadway showstoppers...and also Meat Loaf?

Cedric the Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Cedric gives Sheryl advice on how to make her next awards speech even more iconic, plus they jam out to Luther Vandross and Donna Summer.

Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne

Alanis superfan Cara gets to sing along to her hero's greatest hits—and then introduce Alanis to "WAP."

Girls5eva Cast

The four surviving members of this hilarious fictitious girl group receive amazing real-time news while bopping to Dua Lipa and Lisa Loeb.

Ghosts Cast

Which ghosts are the best? The cast of this hit comedy have a lively debate—and spotlight the freestyle skills of their own Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Alison Brie & Danny Pudi

The Community alums celebrate co-star Donald Glover with a Childish Gambino singalong and reunite with Joel McHale for some Eurythmics.