Charlie Brown Hopes for a Comeback After Release From Prison

Charles Schulz’s Peanuts characters are iconic, especially Charlie Brown. The “loveable loser,” as the character is sometimes described, is at the center of nearly ever Peanuts story including the holiday favorite, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. However, while Charlie Brown remains a beloved part of many people’s childhoods and holidays, life has been a bit more complicated for Peter Robbins, the voice actor behind Charlie. Robbins was recently released from prison after serving most of a five-year sentence and now the actor is speaking out and hoping for a comeback.

Speaking with San Diego’s KSWB, Robbins acknowledges that his mental illness played a significant role in his legal issues and wishes that he had had gotten professional treatment for his bipolar disorder.

“Well, I know I was certainly mentally ill,” Robbins said. “I wish I had gotten treatment earlier by professionals.”

Robbins, who is a two-strike felon, was charged in 2013 with four felony counts of making a threat to cause death or great bodily injury and one felony count of stalking against four victims, including a San Diego Police sergeant. He was also sentenced to a year in jail for threatening a former girlfriend. In 2015, Robbins was arrested again for multiple probation violations and was ultimately sentenced to four years and eight months in prison as part of a plea deal after sending threatening letters to a manager of the mobile home park in which he lived. According to Robbins, it was his mental health that was a contributing factor to many of his woes.

“I went on a manic phase where I bought a motor home, a mobile home, two German sports cars and a pit bull named Snoopy,” Robbins said.

After a rough time in prison — Robbins described being pulled out of bed, a blanket thrown over his head, and beaten by other inmates early in his prison stay — Robbins was transferred to a state mental hospital before his release. However, despite his challenges, Robbins said that prison made him a better person.

“I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it,” Robbins said. “I’m much more humble, grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

Robbins also said that he’s looking towards the future. He got his Charlie Brown and Snoopy tattoo touched up as a reminder of his past and what he hopes will be his future as the actor says he would like to write a book about his experiences.

“It’s a symbol of me refurbishing my life,” Robbins said. “I don’t have any animosity towards anybody. I want to write a book about my experiences in jail, prison and what I have to look forward to. ‘Confessions of a Blockhead’ is what I’m going to call it.”

“‘Charlie Brown’ fans are the greatest fans in the world,” Robbins added. “And everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance.”