Charlize Theron Still Hasn't Seen Her The Boys Cameo

Season 3 of The Boys is only a few episodes in and already it's been packed with shocking moments and big surprises. Among the surprises is a cameo Marvel fans didn't see coming with the appearance of Charlize Theron playing a movie version of Stormfront as part of The Boys' in-universe "Dawn of the Seven" feature film. But while the scene, as well some notable others in the season thus far, have been the topic of much conversation among fans, it turns out that Theron herself hasn't seen it yet. Theron told The Hollywood Reporter that while she has seen her other surprise appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she hasn't yet seen her moment from The Boys.

"There's an exploding penis? No, don't spoil it, I haven't seen it," Theron said, referencing another moment that has been the source of much conversation since the season premiere. "I saw it in the press but, no, I haven't seen it myself because I'm working right now. But I love the show. I love Seth Rogen and I love the entire team at Point Grey. We, obviously, made Long Shot together and all became fast friends. You know, we look out for each other but ultimately, if he called me and it was a crappy show, I wouldn't do it. But he doesn't make crappy things. It was really fun to go and do that."

While Theron's cameo was fun for her and has been an exciting one for fans to enjoy, according to series creator Eric Kripke, it was actually just a really happy accident. Kripke told Collider that it came together thanks to Rogen, and that Theron is "deeply funny".

"I was there working with her that day and obviously, she's an unbelievably great actress, but I was reminded of how funny she is," Kripke said. "She's deeply funny and has amazing comic timing and the earnestness with which she said the most ridiculous shit we could possibly put in her mouth was chef's kiss. I'm just really, really grateful because it really kicks off the season."

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes arrive each Friday. The series was recently renewed for Season 4. You can read more about that here.

