The Boys Season 3's Marvel Cinematic Universe Cameo Was an Accident

The latest season of Prime Video's The Boys wastes no time at all getting into the thick of it, quickly dropping one of the show's biggest cameos yet within Season Three's opening moments. In fact, the cameo also happens to include an actor that recently made their debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, nearly at the same exact time in the release schedule. As it turns out, that was all just one big coincidence. Full spoilers incoming for both The Boys Season 3 and Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness!

As we've seen with the previous two seasons, The Boys hasn't been afraid to lampoon the hottest blockbusters in all of Tinsel Town. This batch of episodes parodies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Vought releases Dawn of the Seven, the latest picture featuring the eponymous "heroes." While most of the members of The Seven appear as themselves, Stormfront — for obvious reasons given how Season Two ended — is played by none other than Charlize Theron. Weeks earlier, Theron joined the MCU as Clea in the mid-credits scene of the Doctor Strange sequel.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke admits that was nothing more than coincidence. According to the writer, Seth Rogen put in a call to Theron after the two starred on Long Shot together.

"I was there working with her that day and obviously, she's an unbelievably great actress, but I was reminded of how funny she is," Kripke told Collider. "She's deeply funny and has amazing comic timing and the earnestness with which she said the most ridiculous shit we could possibly put in her mouth was chef's kiss. I'm just really, really grateful because it really kicks off the season."

Theron ended up appearing as Stormfront in that single scene. As for her future as Clea, that potential looks a little more promising.

"Charlize, she's badass," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's awesome. It's so cool. I was so excited. It's dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer's relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That's what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she's every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I'm excited to see how that plays out in the future."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Videos. New episodes are released every Friday.

