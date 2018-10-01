‘Charmed’ Reboot EP Teases Romance Inspired by Original Series

The CW’s upcoming Charmed reboot may but putting its stamp on the “Power of Three”, but it sounds like there will be a few elements carrying over from the original series — including one of the new series’ romances.

Series executive producer Jessica O’Toole spoke with TV Guide at PaleyFest Fall TV Preview and hinted that one of the upcoming series’ romantic entanglements was directly inspired by one from the original Charmed, though she wouldn’t reveal which one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is a romance that’s inspired by our favorite romance from the original Charmed,” O’Toole said. “I don’t know if I should say — I can’t, I can’t say!”

While O’Toole couldn’t give specifics, executive producer Amy Rardin teased that it was one that fans of the original probably won’t have too much difficulty figuring out.

“I think you can probably guess,” Rardin said.

For fans of the original Charmed, the romance that likely comes to mind is that of Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) and Cole (Julian McMahon). Cole was a half-demon who had been sent to destroy the Charmed Ones. To fulfill this, he tried to seduce Phoebe in order to gain the access he needed to the sisters as well as their book of magic — the Book of Shadows. However, he ended up falling in love with Phoebe, teaming up with the Charmed Ones for several seasons. Of course, because of the whole half-demon situation, things get complicated, with Phoebe and her sisters ultimately vanquishing him.

If the reboot follows the original, it will be youngest sister Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) who ends up in this complex romance, though with the reboot making some shifts it’s honestly anyone’s guess. Despite the series being a reboot, the series is also very much trying to be its own series with Madeleine Mantock, who plays Macy, telling US Weekly during San Diego Comic-Con that the show is a tribute, not a rip-off.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock said. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

Charmed premieres on Sunday, October 14 at 9/8c following Supergirl on The CW.