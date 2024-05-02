The Conners Reportedly Ending With Shortened 7th Season

It's looking like Roseanne spinoff The Conners will get the chance to end its run on its own terms. According to Deadline, the series will reportedly end with a seventh and final season, with that final season being a shorter one — around six episodes — to wrap up the story. The series' main cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson are expected to return. The series is currently in its sixth season and is expected to air its Season 6 finale on May 22nd.

Series showrunner and executive producer Bruce Helford had previously indicated that Season 6 could end up being The Conners' last and Helford has recently indicated that the Season 6 finale would work as a series finale should a Season 7 renewal not come through.

"We've got a final episode that may be one or the other. We love it," Helford said. It was reported that a scene was shot to be added to the finale if it was needed to serve as a series finale, though it is looking that will no longer be the case.

What Is The Conners About?

The Conners is a spinoff of the iconic sitcom, Roseanne. Roseanne initially debuted on ABC in 1988 and ran through May 20, 1997, following Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her working-class family in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. The series returned for a revival tenth season in 2018 and earned a Season 11 renewal, before the renewal was reversed due to controversial statements made by Barr. Following the cancellation, The Conners ended up debuting in 2018, serving as a spinoff continuation without Barr.

CBS Recently Renewed Several Series, Including Elsbeth and S.W.A.T.

In recent weeks, CBS has been making announcements about the status of several of its shows. New series Elsbeth recently received a Season 2 renewal at the network while S.W.A.T. was renewed for Season 8. The Equalizer was picked up for Season 5, and the fan-favorite FBI Universe from Dick Wolf — FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International — all got renewals, with FBI in particular getting a three-season renewal order which will carry that series through Season 9. FBI: Most Wanted is getting a sixth season and FBI: International is getting a fourth. NCIS: Sydney also got a Season 2 renewal earlier this year as well.

The network also recently announced a few cancellations. Last week, CBS cancelled NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons and prior to that, both So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas were not picked up. CBS' Amy Reisenbach addressed the matter on Thursday when unveiling the fall broadcast schedule.

"We had some tough choices this year," Reisenbach said. "Everything came back very strong. There is a cohesive schedule, a flow."

"Every show is different," CBS CEO George Cheeks added. "We certainly had a wonderful experience with So Help Me Todd. It was heartbreaking."

NCIS: Hawai'i will air its series finale on May 6th. So Help Me Todd will end on May 16th with CSI: Vegas ending on May 19th.