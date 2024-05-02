CBS Execs Speak Out on So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas Cancellations

CBS executives have addressed the shows that won't be coming back for new seasons this year. NCIS: Hawaii, CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd are the three programs that got cancelled recently. CBS chief George Cheeks and Amy Reisenbach talked about an "embarassment of riches" when addressing the favorites like Ghosts and Fire Country getting another round of epsidoes. However, they can't all come back and that means fans of some less-travelled series are left wondering what could have been. With the strikes firmly in the rear-view, the network is pushing ahead in refining lineups throughout the week. Today also came with multiple renewals and announcements.

Amy Reisenbach also had some words for the shows that didn't make the cut. She explained, "We had some tough choices this year. Everything came back very strong. There is a cohesive schedule, a flow." However, that's little solace to some fans who had invested in CSI: Vegas and NCIS: Hawaii. For CBS's CEO George Cheeks, there were some merits to the shows that just missed out.

"Every show is different,"Cheeks allowed, when the topic of S.W.A.T.'s surprise rescue came up during their press availability. "We certainly had a wonderful experience with So Help Me Todd. It was heartbreaking." In some cases, there could be reason to hope for a Paramount+ revival. CSI is one of those franchises that always gets to stretch its legs. "I definitely think that franchise is alive and well and we continue to be in discussions," Reisenbach argued of the procedural. "It's a part of our legacy."

Saying Goodbye To NCIS Hawaii

One show that just didn't manage to make the cut is NCIS: Hawaii. Season 3's finale is coming up fast and CBS made the decision to cut the spinoff loose before another round of episodes. That's hard to swallow for longtime NCIS fans. Vanessa Lachey was clearly shocked by the news on social media. But, she had to thank the fans for their support and CBS for giving them a chance within this massive brand. Both of the series creators for NCIS: Hawaii also shared messages of thanks when that news came down.

"Four years ago, [Jan Nahs], [Matt Bosack] and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai'i to make a show," executive producer Chris Silber told fans on social media. "But ended up creating an ohana. I'm so grateful to you all."

Matt Bosack added, "[NCIS: Hawai'i] was a dream. And while it's ended, I am forever grateful to my partners [Christopher Silber] and [Jan Nash], our amazing cast, led by [Vanessa Lachey], the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home. I'm proud of the stories we were able to tell over these three seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity… To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou."

Are you sad some of your favorites might not have made the cut? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!