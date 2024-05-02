Blue Bloods Confirmed to Be Ending This Year

It's the end of an era as Blue Bloods is set to come to wrap up later this year. The current season debuted back in February, and the second half is set to return in October. Last year, it was rumored that the show would be ending after Season 14, and CBS Entertainment President, Amy Reisenbach, confirmed the news at a press conference earlier today (via Deadline).

"We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show," Reisenbach shared. "We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves."

"We love this cast, we love their passion for the show," she added when asked about the cast's pleas to keep it going. "All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base," Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf told Deadline in a joint statement last year.

"We'll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table," Reisenbach and Stapf added. "We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers."

When the show's 14th season was announced, series star Tom Selleck issued a statement:

"For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," the actor wrote. "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."

The second half of Blue Bloods' final season is expected to debut in October. Stay tuned for more TV news.