‘Charmed’ Parties for Halloween in “Sweet Tooth” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Sweet Tooth”, the upcoming third episode of the Charmed reboot’s first season.

The episode, which will air on October 28th, will be a Halloween-themed episode which will see the Charmed Ones not only hosting a Halloween party at the house, but also see the sisters deal with some of the challenges of learning to correctly use their magic. You can check out the images as well as the episode synopsis below.

“Halloween Party Time” — With the instruction of Harry (Rupert Evans), the sisters are put through witch lessons, so they are able to properly practice their magic. However, when Macy (Madeleine Mantock) learns of a mysterious death in her lab from Galvin (Ser’Darius Blain), she informs her sisters and together, they devise a plan to suss out the demon. Trying to speed the plan along, Mel (Melonie Diaz) uses her magic irresponsibly leaving Harry no choice but to constrain her, which creates tension between them. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) continues to struggle at balancing her two worlds – her sorority one and her witch one – especially after she volunteers to throw a Halloween party at her house. Ellen Tamaki and Nick Hargrove also star. Norman Buckley directed the episode written by Joey Falco.

While the photos for “Sweet Tooth” show the sisters dressed in more regal-looking costumes, that doesn’t mean the series stars don’t have an idea of what superheroes they’d suit up as if given a chance. ComicBook.com asked the stars what heroes they would be if they had the chance.

It’s on my bucket list,” said Melonie Diaz, adding, “I want to be Lois Lane.”

Diaz, of course, appeared in The Belko Experiment, a movie written by James Gunn. Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, is currently working on a script for Suicide Squad 2, so Diaz may have an in — especially if he gets the director’s chair, which he is expected to do if Warner Bros. moves ahead with his script.

Sarah Jeffery told us that she would like to do “something in the vein of Black Panther, where culture is a big part of the movie.”

“I want to be Catwoman,” said Madeleine Mantock, who does not have the same direct connection to a superhero franchise but who has spent much of her career doing superhero-adjacent work like Into the Badlands, Edge of Tomorrow, and The CW‘s own The Tomorrow People.

Charmed airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Sweet Tooth” airs on October 28th.