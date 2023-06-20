Check Out This Exclusive First Look at Diamond Select Toys's Rogue PVC Diorama

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their new PVC diorama of Rogue, wearing her classic '90s costume as seen in X-Men: The Animated Series. Not only does this play nicely into the return of the animated series on Disney+, but it also lines up nicely with the release of The Marvels, since in the comics, Rogue has a complicated relationship with Carol Danvers, and with the X-Men coming to the MCU at some point soon, some fans have wondered whether that might be a thing that gets explored.

The series' upcoming revival continues from where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Magneto now leading the X-Men after Professor X left for Shi'ar space in the original show's series finale. The preview also confirmed that Bishop, Morph, Cable, Forge, Nightcrawler, and Sunspot will appear in the show as allies, with Emma Frost, Sinister, Sebastian Shaw, and Callisto.

Several members of that original show's cast are returning for the new Marvel Studios show. They include Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton. Some of these voice actors will reprise their original roles, while others will be taking on new characters in X-Men '97.

X-Men '97 will also add some new members to the voice cast. Those include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

Here's a look at the Rogue diorama:

Here's how Diamond Select Toys describes the diorama, along with a few more photos:

Marvel Gallery Comic Rogue PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Hold still, shugah! The X-Men's Southern belle has her sights on someone, and they're gonna get it, but good! Speeding over a rocky landscape with fist cocked and arm outstretched, Rogue is ready to land a punch in the latest Marvel Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Varner Studios!

Diorama SRP: $59.99

Pre-orders open Thursday 6/22 at midnight EST

Shipping Q1 2024