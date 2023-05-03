Chicago Fire Confirms Who Will — and Won't — Return for Season 11 Finale

One familiar face will be returning to Chicago Fire in its Season 11 finale, while another will not. On Wednesday, reports indicated that Jesse Spencer will be reprising his role as Matt Casey in a guest appearance on Chicago Fire's Season 11 finale. Meanwhile, Taylor Kinney, who portrayed Kelly Severide on the series prior to stepping away from the show in February due to a personal matter, will not be returning for the Season 11 finale.

Spencer left Chicago Fire in 2021 after 200 episodes, with the show explaining that he moved away to Oregon to take care of a late friend's children. He has appeared sporadically on the show in the years since, including at the wedding of Kinney's Kelly Severide.

Why did Taylor Kinney leave Chicago Fire?

Kinney stepped away from the series, as well as its spinoffs Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., in February to deal with a personal matter. Kelly Severide was was written out of the show's narrative through an opportunity for him to enroll in "the best arson investigation training program in the world." This is one of several exits that Chicago Fire has had in recent years, with showrunner Derek Haas departing as well.

"Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I'm entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of 'Chicago Fire' and 'FBI: International' through the end of the current seasons," Haas wrote in a statement. "I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment."

What is Chicago Fire about?

Chicago Fire explores the lives, both professional and personal, of the firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51, home of the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61. They are led by the heroic and determined Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden.

The series also stars Jesse Spencer, Monica Raymund, Lauren German, Charlie Barnett, David Eigenberg, Teri Reeves, Eamonn Walker, Yuri Sardarov, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Dora Madison Burge, Steven R. McQueen, Miranda Rae Mayo, Annie Ilonzeh, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Adriyan Rae, and Hanako Greens.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.