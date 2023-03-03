Chicago Fire Addresses Fan-Favorite Star's Absence From Series

Chicago Fire has finally addressed the absence of one fan-favorite character. Longtime viewers have no doubt noticed that Taylor Kinney hasn't been around for a while now. Things kicked into high gear with this week's episode from Season 11, "Damage Control." Lieutenant Kelly Severide isn't exactly physically present, but his wife Stella is going through some things. In universe, the officer is somewhere in Alabama for an arson investigation program. Van Meter had to explain it all to Bolden, who is rocked by losing on of his best workers basically at the drop of a hat.

Showrunner Derek Haas also stepped away from the show recently. "Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I'm entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of 'Chicago Fire' and 'FBI: International' through the end of the current seasons," Haas wrote in a statement.

"I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment," he continued.

Departures Across One Chicago Shows

Chicago P.D. fans are still dealing with Jesse Lee Soffer's decision to step away from the show. However, a recent interview saw him crack that door back open slightly further. Check out what he said to Variety down below!

"Definitely not," Soffer said when asked about stepping away from the show. "Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, 'Is he going to come back?' 'What's he going to do?' 'What's going on with him and Hailey?'"

"I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he's just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place," he added. "In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead's always going to be in my blood. That's never going to change."

