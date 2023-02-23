Chicago P.D. Star Addresses Return to Series After Shocking Exit

One Chicago P.D. favorite explained why he left the show and fans are going to be happy to hear about a possible return. Fans had grown accustomed to seeing Jesse Lee Soffer whenever the show was on. Basically, the star wanted a chance to stretch his wings because the role had become very comfortable for him. After all, he was a part of every episode of the NBC staple from Seasons 1 through 9. Variety caught up with the actor and asked about what's next. Jay Halstead might be on the sideline, but the world of TV is a strange place, he could return later. So, don't go thinking this is the absolute final time you'll see him on this series of programs. Check out what else he had to say in the conversation down below!

"Definitely not," Soffer said of closing the book on the show. "Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, 'Is he going to come back?' 'What's he going to do?' 'What's going on with him and Hailey?'"

"I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he's just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place," he continued. "In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead's always going to be in my blood. That's never going to change."

Chicago P.D. Is Rolling On With Season 10

Soffer penned a very thoughtful letter thanking each and every person responsible for the show, and his castmates for their hard work on Chicago P.D.. You can tell he was really loved around the set and the impact made by Dick Wolf's franchise.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," Soffer wrote in a previous in a statement after NBC confirmed his exit. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Do you miss Halstead? Have you caught up on Chicago P.D.? Let us know down in the comments!