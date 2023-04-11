Law & Order, One Chicago, and FBI Creator Dick Wolf Gets New Deal With Universal

One of the most prolific producers in television has a new deal. Dick Wolf, the mind behind Law & Order and the One Chicago franchise, is sticking around at Universal Television. This isn't new for Wolf, as he's been working with the studio for nearly 40 years, but his new deal guarantees the producer a few more years at Universal.

Law & Order is the longest-running drama series on primetime television and has multiple series in the franchise currently on the air. Wolf is also behind the popular One Chicago franchise, which consists of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. All six of those shows have been renewed for new seasons this fall.

Away from NBC, Wolf has an entire franchise on the air over at CBS. FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International all received renewals at CBS, covering them through the 2023-2024 season. Wolf's new contract extension with Universal Television now keeps him with the studio through 2027.

"Universal Television has been my home for almost 40 years. It has been, and continues to be, one of the most successful partnerships in television, and I am thrilled that we are keeping the trains running another four years," said Dick Wolf.

"Whether in the comfort of their home or on the treadmill at the gym, it's a safe bet that almost every adult in the United States has viewed at least one episode of a Dick Wolf show at some point in their life. Dick is a cultural institution who has produced over 2,000 hours of television, and we are elated that he will continue to make Universal Television his home," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. "With ten scripted shows presenting across multiple platforms and a new pipeline of unscripted series, Dick's vision, creativity and love for television continue to be boundless, and we are proud to be his partners."

Are you looking forward to seeing Wolf's shows continue with the creator's new deal? Let us know in the comments!