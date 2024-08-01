Chicago P.D. Adds Warrior Nun Star for Season 12

Warrior Nun star Toya Turning is headed to Chicago P.D. According to TVLine, Turner has been cast in the NBC series in a series regular role for its upcoming Season 12. Per the report, Turner will play Kiana Cook, who is described as a patrol officer who “loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink in the face of chaos”. Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Turner joining the cast of Chicago P.D. isn’t the first time she’s appeared in Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise. Turner has previously appeared in guest-starring roles on both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Turner also previously appeared in a recurring role on NBC’s New Amsterdam. She may be best known to some for her role as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary in the first season of Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

Chicago P.D. Lost a Major Cast Member in Season 11

Turner joining the cast of Chicago P.D. comes after the exit of one of the series stars in Season 11. Tracy Spiradakos, who played Hailey Upton, exited the series last season. Spiradakos joined Chicago P.D. in its fourth season and soon became a fan-favorite both on the series and within the larger One Chicago universe, making appearances on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and even FBI.

What is Chicago P.D. About?

Chicago P.D. follows the elite Intelligence Unit from the Chicago P.D.‘s District 21 which takes on the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and murder. The series stars Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres and Amy Morton as Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt.

What’s Next For Warrior Nun?

While Netflix cancelled fan-favorite series Warrior Nun after two seasons, last July, Simon Barry announced on social media that the series had been saved. Then, last August, series executive producer Dean English shared that the series would be concluded in a trilogy of feature films.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, trilogy of feature films. Three,” English said. “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”