Chris Hemsworth Shares New Trailer For Disney+'s Limitless

It's been nearly a year since Chris Hemsworth's Disney+ series from National Geographic, Limitless, got its first trailer. This week, the Thor star took to social media to share a new trailer for the series, which is finally expected to debut next month. Limitless looks at the idea of pushing the human body to and beyond its limitations as well as trying to slow the aging process and trying to help people live their best lives. Limitless is being executive produced by director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem For a Dream).

"The best way to live a longer and healthier life is apparently to risk it many times for the purpose of entertainment. Join me as I explore the boundaries of human potential and take on some of the most physically and mentally challenging tests of my life. Tune in on November 16 #LimitlessWithChrisHemsworth, a #DisneyPlus Original series from @natgeo, @darrenaronofsky streaming November 16 on @disneyplus," Hemsworth shared. Some big stars commented on the post, including Chris Pratt and Jason Momoa. "Well this looks AWESOME!!! Great job to the whole team. 🔥 can't wait!!" Pratt commented. "Amazing. can't wait ❤️❤️❤️," Momoa added. The trailer also features appearances by Hemsworth's brothers, Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth. You can check out the trailer below:

"What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa Pictures and Jane Root's Nutopia. Entertaining, immersive, and life-changing, Limitless rewrites the rulebook on living better for longer," National Geographic captioned the trailer on YouTube.

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," Hemsworth explained when the series was announced. "We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck."

"I'm thrilled to once again partner with Darren and Jane, along with their powerhouse creative teams at Protozoa and Nutopia, to reveal the science behind unlocking the body's secret superpowers in order to maximize our full potential and to live better, longer," Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks, added. "We are so fortunate to have Chris Hemsworth at the center of this series and to tap into his genuine curiosity and real-life superhero powers to push his own personal limits."

Limitless is coming to Disney+ on November 16th.