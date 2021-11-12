Chris Hemsworth’s Limitless Gets New Trailer From Disney+

Disney+ has shared the first official trailer for Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, a new streaming series from National Geographic, one of the various companies that was added to the Disney portfolio as a result of their merger with 20th Century Fox. The Marvel star is taking on a series that looks at the idea of pushing the human body to and beyond its limitations, and trying to slow the aging process and help people lead their best lives. The series comes from executive producer Darren Aronofsky, best known as the director behind movies like Black Swan and Requiem For a Dream.

In keeping with many of National Geographic’s specials, this one takes him to the far corners of the Earth, facing off with extreme conditions and putting himself in at least a little physical danger. He actually lampshades that in the opening moments of the trailer.

Episodes will center around Hemswork interacting with a scientist who will posit some theories about how people can activate their utmost potential, superhuman abilities or not. The Thor actor will get put through his paces in different scenarios around the globe as these questions beg for answers. From the star’s own mouth, signing on for even more grueling training might not sound appealing on paper, but the possibility of helping someone was probably too much to pass up.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth explained when the series was announced. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

“I’m thrilled to once again partner with Darren and Jane, along with their powerhouse creative teams at Protozoa and Nutopia, to reveal the science behind unlocking the body’s secret superpowers in order to maximize our full potential and to live better, longer,” Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Global Television Networks added. “We are so fortunate to have Chris Hemsworth at the center of this series and to tap into his genuine curiosity and real-life superhero powers to push his own personal limits.”

What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa Picturs and Jane Root’s Nutopia. Entertaining, immersive, and life-changing, Limitless rewrites the rulebook on living better for longer. Coming to Disney+ in 2022.